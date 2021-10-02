The mystery of the woodpecker that inspired the cartoon ends: extinct with 23 other species | Science

A pair of ivory-billed woodpeckers, in a drawing by historic ornithologist John James Audubon.

The Ivory-billed woodpecker was the largest woodpecker in the United States and one of its most iconic birds — which inspired the cartoon character. For 77 years, its existence has sparked heated debate: it was last officially seen in 1944 in a forest known as the Singer Tract in northeast Louisiana, but ornithologists documented sightings much later and even some blurry images were presented as evidence. . The discussion ended this week. The ivory-billed woodpecker (campephilus principalis) is one of 23 names the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) has now proposed to remove from the Endangered Species Act. of the country because its recovery is not worth continuing: its extinction is taken for granted. In addition to the ivory-billed species, 10 other birds, a bat, two fish, a plant and eight molluscs are also certified extinction.

As the US Fish and Wildlife Service points out, the Endangered Species Act’s goal is to protect and restore endangered varieties and the ecosystems they depend on, but for these 23 animals and plants, the measures “come too late”. “In the case of the ivory-billed woodpecker, it was included in 1967 in one of the first laws for the protection of fauna and flora in the country, which would later give rise to the Law of Endangered Species. But, despite the actions taken to recover and protect the forests where it was sheltered, it had been a long time since any authenticated sightings had been registered.

Deb Haaland, head of the US Fish and Wildlife Service, said: “With climate change and the loss of natural areas pushing more and more species to the brink, now is the time to drive proactive, collaborative and innovative efforts to save the wildlife of the United States. The Endangered Species Act has been very effective in preventing the extinction of species and has also inspired actions to conserve threatened species and their habitat before they are classified as endangered or threatened.”

Despite these 23 losses forever, this US agency believes that the Endangered Species Act is working successfully to prevent the extinction of more than 99% of the species to be protected that appear on the list, which includes 1,677 varieties since 1967. In fact, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service, during this period 54 species dropped out of this classification because they recovered and another 56 went from “endangered” to “threatened”.

Of the other species officially declared extinct, there are eight birds that only lived in Hawaii — such as the Kauai akialoa (akialoa stejnegeri), the kawa’i nukupuru (hemignathus hanapepe) and the Maui ākepa (Loxops ochraceus) —and an exclusive to the island of Guam —the bridled white-eye (zosterops conspicillatus)—, also in the Pacific. As the Fish and Wildlife Service points out, “the endemic species of the islands face a greater risk of extinction because of their isolation and small geographic scale.” That’s a big problem, as Hawaii and the Pacific Islands are home to more than 650 animals and plants on the endangered species list in the United States, more than any other state. And most of these varieties cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

A pair of ivory-billed woodpeckers photographed in 1935 in the forest of Trato Singer. Arthur A. Allen

The bachmanii vermivore, or Bachman’s warbler, a songbird that grew in the southeastern US and wintered in Cuba. Included in the list of endangered species in 1967, it was last seen in the United States in 1962 and in Cuba there are no records since 1981. For the United States Government, it has already ceased to exist.

The other lost species is a bat that hasn’t been seen since 1968 —Little Mariana fruit bat (pteropus tokudae) —, a fish only found in Texas —the San Marcos gambusia—, another from an Ohio river —the Ohio catfish (noturus trautmani) —, a plant from Hawaii —phyllostegia glabra var. lanaiensis—and eight freshwater clams.

