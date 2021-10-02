The original Woodpecker integrates a list of 23 probably extinct species

The Endangered Species Act (ESA) passed the US Congress in 1973. As the name suggests, it was created to protect and restore endangered species and the ecosystems in which they live. Since it came into effect, 54 species of the US have regained their populations and been removed from the endangered list.

Another 23 species are expected to drop off the list soon, but not for the same reasons. This Wednesday (29), the US Fish and Wildlife Service, one of the bodies responsible for implementing the ESA, recommended that 11 birds, eight freshwater mussels, two fish, a bat and a plant are considered extinct, as they have not been seen since at least the 1980s.

Some researchers greeted the news with concern. That’s because, with the removal of the name from the list, the authorities stop looking for the species. In other words: if there are still some specimens of these living beings out there, they will hardly be found. And then any hope of saving them disappears.

Although scientists consider that it is too early to point to extinction, the agency’s objective is to free up resources to invest in the conservation of other species that have much more realistic chances of recovery. In any case, the Fisheries and Wildlife Service communiqué is only a first warning, and will remain open to public comment for the next two months. The final decision is expected to be published on December 29th.

Among the species on the list, one caught the most attention: the ivory-billed woodpecker (Campephilus melanoleucos), which inspired the design Woodpecker, created in 1940 by Walter Lantz.

The species was last officially seen in 1944 in northeast Louisiana. Some ornithologists reported seeing the bird in 2005 in eastern Arkansas, but the story has not been confirmed. These animals lived mainly in the swamps of the American Southeast, but disappeared as their habitats were deforested.

Eleven of the species mentioned by the American agency lived in Hawaii and other Pacific Islands. They were harmed by the introduction of strange animals into these ecosystems. Pigs and goats, for example, end up trampling and eating native forests, while rats prey on local birds and bats. There are also mosquitoes that cause avian malaria, which arrived with humans on ships in the 19th century and started to infect birds in the region.

Human action is linked to the extinction of all species on the list, whether due to logging, water pollution or illegal hunting. not to mention the climate changes, which generate periods of unusual drought, floods, forest fires and other extreme phenomena that make it difficult to maintain ecosystems. This is a trend: animals and plants will disappear even before they are discovered or formally identified – a great loss for the study of the evolutionary history of the planet.