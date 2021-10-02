‘There was no betrayal, ok?!’, says Lucas Penteado’s fiancée | Fabia Oliveira



Julia Franhani – Reproduction

Julia Franhani reproduction

Posted 02/10/2021 09:17 | Updated 10/02/2021 09:19

Everything indicates that Lucas Penteado and Julia Franhani got along after the mess involving the then-couple and a security guard from the former BBC. The young woman used social media this Saturday (2) to talk about the controversy of the alleged betrayal the night before and broadcast live by the actor the day before.

“For those who really care, everything is resolved. I’m already at my house, in São Paulo, and everything is fine. Lucas is also fine and at home. At the moment I’m not able to talk about the subject and I don’t see the need either (…) And to make it very clear: there was no betrayal, ok?! Internet judges,” said Julia.

The ex-BBB’s fiancee also commented on the attacks she received after the matter went viral on the web. “I need to rest and get my head on straight so that I can deal with these internet crooks. You guys are sick, go get treatment,” added Julia, who announced a return to social media soon to chat with followers.

On Friday afternoon (1st), columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco revealed that Lucas Penteado actually needed to be hospitalized and get out of an ambulance at the condominium after “an outbreak”, after he returned to the site after an event.