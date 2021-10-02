Third way in trouble in Modalmais/Futura Inteligência research

“What we observe is not nature itself, but nature exposed to our method of investigating it,” warns Heisenberg, in a fascinating book on physics and philosophy*.

I always keep in mind the author’s warning about the uncertainty principle when dealing with an electoral poll.

The data that a survey offers us do not reflect the reality itself, but only a specific part of it, shaped by the questions offered to the interviewee.

This is exactly why some analysts pay special attention to what is conventionally called a “spontaneous” poll, where the interviewer does not present any prior list of names to the voter. You are only asked who will vote for president in the 2022 elections. The answer will not only reflect a more consolidated vote, but will also allow us to assess the degree of knowledge (or lack of knowledge) of the main names in dispute.

The Modalmais/Futura Inteligência survey (here in full), with telephone interviews carried out between September 21st and 24th, brings generous stratified tables, both for spontaneous and stimulated intentions.

Let’s look at spontaneous ones first.

Before, keep in mind this graph, with the percentage of weight of different social segments, by income.

Let’s move on to the general graphs of spontaneous.

Figures show that approximately 61% of Brazilians are split between Lula and Bolsonaro, each with roughly half.

Another 22% remain undecided, which is an extremely low percentage for a spontaneous one, even more so there is still a year before the election – yet another sign that we have a very crystallized scenario.

We still have 10% blanks and nulls.

This means that all alternative candidates, also called third and fourth way, do not reach 7% of the spontaneous votes. Is very little!

We’ve already done an analysis here on the blog, showing that Jair Bolsonaro, for example, had 9% of spontaneous voting a year before the 2018 elections, and was leading in some strategic social segments (he was already the champion of the middle class).

Ciro Gomes, who is objectively the third way, scored 3.5% in spontaneous, which would not be such a bad number if the leaders were not so far ahead of him. Another bad sign for Ciro is that it is declining: it was 5.6% in July, fell to 4.5% in August, and is now 3.5%. All of this is in the margin of error, but it is an indication that your campaign has stalled.

The only loophole for Ciro to reach the second round, a collapse of pocketbookism, is an increasingly remote prospect. On the contrary, polls show that the president remains remarkably strong across different social strata, as we will see below.

Other names also waned, including Moro, Doria and Mandetta. All swayed down spontaneously.

Let’s look at some stratified tables.

The table by region shows Bolsonaro leading in four regions of the country, and Lula in only one, the Northeast. Bolsonaro has a 10-point advantage over Lula in the North and South, but remains just slightly above the PT in the Midwest and Southeast.

The education data reflect one of Bolsonaro’s main assets, which is his leadership among voters with high school education, who represent 42% of the electorate. In this segment, Bolsonaro has 34.4%, against 25% for Lula and 4.1% for Ciro Gomes.

The numbers stratified by income, in turn, confirm Bolsonaro’s strength with the middle class. If it were up to her, the president would be re-elected with ease. Lula has an advantage only between the first two columns, that is, only the most humble segments of the population.

This is another disadvantage of the third and fourth way. Your path is blocked on both sides. O The poorest electorate already has a favorite opposition candidate, which is Lula. The middle class has returned to gather around Bolsonaro.

Let’s move on to the stimulated survey tables.

In the scenario with more candidates, Lula leads with 37%, followed by Bolsonaro, with 28%. Ciro and Moro share third place, with 6.7% and 6.0%. Apparently, Moro takes votes from Ciro.

In a leaner scenario, with Ciro and Leite representing the third and fourth ways, the dynamic also favors polarization. While Lula has been swinging upwards and Bolsonaro has remained stable, Ciro and Leite have lost points. Lula already has 41%, against Bolsonaro’s 32%. Ciro dropped from 16% in July to 12% in September. Milk fluctuated from 5% to 3.4%.

In another lean scenario, with Ciro and Doria representing the alternative candidacies, the same dynamic is repeated: Lula and Bolsonaro have shown some growth since July, while Ciro and Doria have collapsed. Ciro loses almost 5 points, dropping from 15% to 10.6%. And Doria goes from 8% to 5%.

The second round scenarios also bring good news for Lula, and bad news for Bolsonaro and Ciro Gomes.

In a hypothetical clash between Bolsonaro and Lula, there is a relative stability between the two. The stratified data, which we won’t have time to analyze here, confirm the class tendency we saw in the spontaneous tables, with higher-income voters voting for Bolsonaro, and lower-income voters for Lula.

Ciro still beats Bolsonaro with an advantage of approximately 10 points. In July, however, Ciro’s advantage over Bolsonaro was 21 points.

However, the worst number for Ciro Gomes comes down. His performance in an eventual direct confrontation with Lula deteriorated.

One of the few trump cards of the third (or fourth) way would be to show voters that they can take Bolsonaro out of the second round to beat Lula. Research shows that this would not be that simple. In an eventual runoff between Lula and Ciro, the PT member dramatically expanded his advantage in recent months. In July, Lula would beat Ciro with a slight advantage of 8 to 9 points. In the poll released this week, Lula would beat Ciro with a 21-point lead. As the number of whites and nulls remained stable, voters migrated directly from Ciro to Lula.

Conclusion

The Modalmais/Futura Inteligência survey brings a less optimistic scenario to Lula, and precisely for this reason it should be examined with special attention by PT campaign strategists less fond of high heels.

The third and fourth ways are practically eliminated in advance, waiting for some political cataclysm that could change the game. We are in Brazil and anything can happen. The election is definitely polarized, and those responsible for the research analyzed here write, in the analytical text that accompanies the report, that “very likely, this process will not undergo major changes until April/May of next year, when the election starts to be priority in the voter’s mind”.

The problem is that the political forces cannot wait until then. The thousands of candidates for the federal and state legislatures, for state governments, must now define their campaign strategies from real perspectives of power. If the year turns around with this electoral framework stabilized, as everything indicates it will, the parties will begin to accommodate the polarization, sticking to one side or the other. The platforms will be defined. And it will be even more complicated for the third way, which could have a similar fate to independent candidacies for the White House.

Another direct consequence of such a crystallized polarization is that it can bring forward the second round. In fact, this is already happening. The high rejections of both leaders in the polls, rather than encouraging alternative candidacies, reinforce the idea of ​​the useful vote. The guy may not like Lula so much, but he votes for him to take Bolsonaro out. And vice versa.

By the way, the survey asks the respondent whether their voting decision is “final” or “may change”. In segmentation by candidate, it is impressive how the most determined voters, and least likely to change, are precisely those of Lula, in first place, and Bolsonaro, in second.

While 78.5% of Lula’s voters and 75.5% of Bolsonaro’s voters consider their voting decision “definitive”, only 40% of Ciro’s voters and 33% of Doria’s voters say the same about their vote.

Conversely, while only 19% of Lula’s voters and 24% of Bolsonaro’s voters say they can change their vote, 60% of Ciro’s voters and 67% of Doria’s voters also said they can change the vote signaled today.

*Physics and Phylosophy, Werner Heisenberg, 1958. Link.