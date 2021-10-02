Three Weeks After Health Ministry System Change, 10 States Still Have Problems Recording Covid-19 Data | Coronavirus

An change in the Ministry of Health system made three weeks ago still cause Problems in Covid-19 Case Recording from at least 10 states in the country. This is shown by a survey carried out by the consortium of press vehicles, formed by g1 , O Globo, Extra, Folha, Estadão and UOL, based on information from the state health departments.

Balance sheets released by the consortium have suffered several distortions in the last few weeks, like the damming cases and data corrections already published. The change to the system that centralizes Covid-19 case data, e-SUS Notifica, was made on September 8th.

Before the change, the moving average of cases had been on a downward trend, remaining so for several days. When states began to correct registry failures, the case rate rose again.

Cases were discharged in 9 of the last 12 days. And stability in others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health informed that “the e-SUS system is stable and there are no reports of new occurrences”.

According to specialists, the registration problems affect the monitoring of the numbers of the disease in Brazil.

With the update, the Ministry of Health started to demand more information that changed the way to fill in the data and not all states were able to adapt quickly.

The states that say they have not managed to normalize the situation are: Acre, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí, Paraná and São Paulo.

Amazonas, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina state that the situation has already been re-established.

Alagoas, Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe did not respond to the questions.

The only states that say they have not been affected by the change in the ministry’s system are: Goiás, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Pernambuco and Tocantins.

The consortium vehicles applied the following questionnaire to the 26 states and the DF:

Has the state been impacted by the change in the Ministry of Health’s API? If yes, what was the impact? Has it already been normalized?

– If so, when?

– If not, what is the current problem?

States report a backlog of notifications, ministry delays in providing support, and daily instabilities (see the end of this report for what each says).

Change in the Ministry of Health’s system generates sharp variations in the number of cases of Covid

Experts assess change

According to the sanitary doctor and former director of DataSUS Giliate Coelho, there may have been a lack of time and training to use the new platform.

“The Ministry started to demand, for example, the batch, the batch number of some types of exam that are performed. So, in the past, it only asked for the data if the exam was performed or not and the date of performance. Then he passed it on. asking for the batch number. This is bureaucratic data,” he explains.

“It requires time for professionals to train, for hospitals to train staff and also for modifying the systems that are used in states, municipalities and hospitals. So, with that, it takes time and when we are in the middle of a pandemic, it really is complicated you make any changes a little more abrupt because you run the risk of the minimum data not being sent, which is Covid’s notification data.”

The change required a general review of the data since the beginning of the pandemic. In São Paulo, this means looking at more than 20 million records.

The inconsistencies that began to appear between confirmed and suspected cases were analyzed by a group of technicians from the State Department of Health, explains Olívia Ferreira de Paula, adviser to the epidemiological surveillance center. This week, they discovered that some of the information is not entering or not being read by the new system.

“This change did not happen in full and completely at the bank because it takes time”, says Olívia.

“Just as the state of São Paulo takes time to process the 20 million, the more than 20 million notifications of covid cases in the state, among confirmed, suspected and discarded cases. It is this volume, this database, that the we have to reprocess every time.”

According to her, there was not enough time to adapt to the change.

“So the ministry changed the key and this issue of changing the results was pending. But it had not notified anyone about this period of reprocessing, and the need to reprocess the databases to get the correct result.”

On Thursday, Fiocruz disclosed that Brazil registers the lowest level of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) since the beginning of the pandemic. A number that may reflect a different picture from the one presented by the secretariats’ data.

Professor Márcia Castro, from the School of Public Health at Harvard, says it is serious to be without secure data. According to her, updates to the databases are necessary, but they should not hinder the monitoring of the evolution of the pandemic.

“Without data, you can’t act, right? I mean, the power of information is exactly how you can measure the problem and therefore find answers to the problem.”

“We have to remember that Brazil is very large, there are 5,570 municipalities, and the ability of some municipalities to adapt to this change, which changes the entire data entry collection routine, will create this bottleneck,” he explains. Marcia.

“So perhaps the most important question is why this change happened, how this change will lead to a better response from the government and if, therefore, this justifies the cost that we are seeing now.”

RJ, SP and CE are among the most affected

The state of RJ was one of the most affected by the change. The data was hidden after the change, and ten days later, 92,000 new records appeared in just two days. According to the state health department, the cases had occurred at the beginning of the pandemic.

In São Paulo there were also problems. There was a sharp drop in numbers after the update of the SUS system. Days later, a correction was made and 45 thousand new cases emerged in two days (16 and 17),

In Ceará, 12 thousand cases were removed from the total on the 20th.

In the most populous states, extraction is done only via API, a technology that allows for easier communication between systems, especially in cases of large volumes of data. Therefore, not all departments were equally impacted by the changes in the system.

See what each of the states says:

ACRE: He says that there was an accumulation of notifications during the adjustment period in the procedures for data collection. And that the adjustments are finalizing.

AMAZON: He did not specify, but in a note dated September 23, he said he had identified instability in e-SUS Notifica from September 10-13.

BAHIA: On September 11 and 21, Bahia was unable to extract the Ministry of Health database. “On September 12 and 21 we sent the extraction script to the Ministry of Health and only on September 24 we had support from the team of ministerial technology.”

CEARÁ: Like other states, Ceará says it realized the impacts on the data flow on Covid-19 cases with the change in the Ministry of Health’s API. “Often, suffering from slowness, unavailability and lack of clarity in technical documentation.”

FEDERAL DISTRICT: “Now there is a need for more time for information to be accessed and analyzed in the system. However, it is important to emphasize that in the DF this impact is smaller, as the Department of Health of the DF also captures new cases directly from the laboratories from the public and private network, not using ESUS exclusively. For all cases with positive results for Covid-19, the DF laboratories have the daily routine of also reporting directly to the Cievs/DF.”

HOLY SPIRIT: Says he wasn’t affected.

GOIÁS: Says he wasn’t affected.

MARANHÃO: Says he wasn’t affected.

MINAS GERAIS: “The e-SUS and SIVEP-Gripe systems, from the Ministry of Health (MS), showed marked slowness over the past three weeks, which required more time from the SES-MG teams for data collection. Currently, the systems continue to show slowness.”

MATO GROSSO DO SUL: Did not answer.

MATO GROSSO: Says he wasn’t affected.

FOR: He says he’s noticed instability in the Ministry of Health’s API system in recent weeks. “Due to this situation, the filling in of some information on the page is overdue. The secretariat informs that it has already notified the MS about the situation.”

PARAÍBA: “Changing the MS API caused us to change the Covid-19 case accounting script. The script is undergoing changes, so there is no way to assess the impact.”

PERNAMBUCO: Says he wasn’t affected.

PIAUÍ: “We are no longer able to fully download the cases entered in the e-SUS.”

PARANÁ: “There were technical changes, such as changes in nomenclatures, which in turn affect the API that feeds the secretariat’s system. In addition, there was an interruption in data feeding, which impacts the daily balance.”

RIO DE JANEIRO: “The secretariat did not release the balance one day and released it late on another. About 92,000 cases of the beginning of the pandemic that were not computed were included in the balance at once.”

LARGE NORTHERN RIVER: Did not answer.

RONDONIA: “Difficulty in importing the Daily Bank and readjustment of the ‘tests’ field, led to the non-updating of data on certain dates.”

RORAIMA: “Duplicate data, invalid characters, blank fields.”

RIO GRANDE DO SUL: “In September, the Ministry of Health implemented some changes in the e-SUS notification system, which is used to record mild cases of covid-19 that do not require hospitalization. The changes made required some adjustments to the automated tools that the The Department of Health of RS uses it to tabulate the system’s data. The adjustments have already been made and at this time the flow of notifications in the system until the publication of cases is normalized.”

SANTA CATARINA: “20,488 new cases were included and 2,701 were excluded (resulting in 15,081 new cases on the 22nd balance sheet). Not all cases were retroactive, and there was a change in the number of active cases, which almost doubled.”

SÃO PAULO: “Statistics after the change no longer include part of the mild cases of Covid-19 reported during the pandemic, and retroactive statistics were not migrated to new fields inserted in the database, and the new API and Ministry guidelines do not allow the identification of these Dice.”