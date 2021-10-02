Tiago Leifert manifests about rumors that he would present “BBB22”; check out

If anyone still had hope that Tiago Leifert would present “Big Brother Brasil 22“, forget it. After there were rumors of a possible comeback to reality, this Friday (1st), the journalist denied the possibility to Notícias da TV. Leifert’s plans remain the same: enjoy time with his family right after “The Voice Brasil” this year.

“Zero chance. Under zero”, said James. The site’s report had already found out from sources within TV Globo itself that there was no chance of a return.“Really, you are correct, not proceeding. Nothing changed”, completed the presenter. He even recorded the first part of the next season of “The Voice” and should return to the studios to record the rest soon.

The rumors gained strength this afternoon, when columnist Sonia Racy, from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, stated that the communicator had changed his mind and would be preparing to announce his return to the next edition of “BBB”. Comedian Rafael Portugal took advantage of the situation to play and “self-promote” in Leifert’s place. “Guys I already talked to Titi. I do the BBB and he goes to the CAT! Hugs”, wrote on social networks.

After the announcement that Tiago would leave Globo, the TV Pop portal reported that the Rio station had made the official invitation for Tadeu Schmidt to take over the command of “Big Brother Brasil”. In response to the UOL portal, the company’s press office reported that “the performances of ‘BBB’ or ‘The Voice Brasil’ in 2022 are not defined yet″. On social networks, Tadeu Schmidt did not have any kind of manifestation on the subject. The current presenter of “Fantástico” remains one of the main names listed to command the most watched house in Brazil.

The departure of James Leifert

In early September, TV Globo announced that Tiago Leifert will leave the network. In a press release, the station stated that the presenter of “BBB” will say goodbye at the end of next season of “The Voice Brasil”. According to Tiago, the decision had been planned for some time. “The idea of ​​quitting came in the middle of last year and I’ve been talking calmly with Globo ever since, waiting for the ideal moment. And it is now! The feeling is to leave the parents’ house to face the world”, he said.

Through social networks, Tiago also expressed his decision. The communicator stressed that he overcame his fears to meet his desire to take on new flights, in search of a true "change of life". "Making the decision to leave was extremely difficult, but that's what I want right now. And I'm sure I can go back one day. It's been 20 years since I went to the US to study with the only mission of one day working at Globo. It's time to declare victory and enjoy a very, very happy ending", he wrote, on Instagram.