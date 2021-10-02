TikTok Star Killed Friend While Pretending to Be Batman’s Villain – Monet

+



Tiktoker Mary Anne Oliver-Snow (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Mary Anne Oliver-Snow, a 22-year-old cosplayer with 1.6 million TikTok followers, is charged with manslaughter (when there is no intention to kill) after she accidentally shot her friend Helen Rose Hastings. The young woman – who was drunk – pretended to be Penguin, the villain of Batman, when she shot the victim.

The police report, echoed this Friday (1st) in international vehicles such as Dexerto, Independent and Unilad, points out that the crime took place on January 17, in Texas, United States.

Official documents show that Oliver-Snow acted “illegally and recklessly and caused the death of Helen Rose Hastings”. She aimed the gun, which was loaded, and pulled the trigger.

In a police statement, the tiktoker said that “everyone was drinking” and that she got very drunk. Authorities were told that the gun belonged to an ex-boyfriend of Oliver-Snow and that she thought all the bullets had been removed.

The group of friends watched ‘Gotham’ when Snow said he had a gun, as did Penguin, the villain of Batman. The friend and victim would then have joked and said “oh, shoot me”. That’s when the tiktoker aimed and fired, not knowing the gun was loaded.

Mary Anne Oliver-Snow was arrested a day later, on January 18, and released after paying a $20,000 bond (about 107,000 reais). The rumors about the murder only appeared on the networks on September 27th – and were confirmed.

The publications point out that the defendant continued to post cosplay videos on TikTok after she was released on bail. With the repercussion of the case, the young woman made the account private (see the image above) after criticism from followers. “What a slap in the face for the victim’s family to keep posting like that,” said one person in one of the videos. Another follower defended tiktoker: “Let them suffer and move on. They lost a friend and will live with guilt forever,” he lamented.

