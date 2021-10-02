Tite calls up ex-Palmeiras to replace Matheus Cunha in the Brazilian national team

Forward Arthur Cabral was summoned for the first time to the Brazilian Team this Friday (1). The former player of palm trees and currently at Basel, from Switzerland, replaces Matheus Cunha, from Madrid’s athletic, cut from the list for the next three matches for the qualifiers for the World Cup for muscle injury.

The selection for the selection rewards Arthur Cabral’s excellent start to the season in Europe, which has more goals than games played. Adding the Swiss Championship and the UEFA Conference League, the 23-year-old forward scored 20 times in just 16 matches in 2021/22.

“I’m a player who has evolved a lot tactically since I arrived at Basel. I believe I can adapt to the team’s style of play. I like being among the defenders, but I also have the quality to play outside the area,” said the new striker for the national team. .

Tite called the athletes to the qualifiers in September Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Arthur Cabral is in his second third season with Basel. He was hired on loan from Palmeiras in August 2019 and bought outright for the following season. In Brazil, he also worked for the Ceará, in the youth categories and in the main team.

Before presenting himself to the Brazilian team, Arthur Cabral is committed to Basel this Sunday (3) for the national championship. He will be part of Tite’s squad for the games against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay, which take place on October 7, 10 and 14, respectively.