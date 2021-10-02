Tite summons Arthur Cabral, ex-Ceará and Palmeiras, to replace Matheus Cunha in the Seleção | Brazilian Team

Coach Tite called up forward Arthur Cabral, from Basel, to the place of the injured Matheus Cunha in the Brazilian team. The player, ex-Ceará and Palmeiras, is 23 years old and was called for the first time to defend the main team of Brazil. He had already played in a friendly of the Olympic team, in September 2019.

– I was at home and around 9 pm an unknown number from Rio de Janeiro called me. Usually I don’t answer, but I did and it was Juninho (Paulista, coordinator of the Brazilian team). I even remember the part where he introduced himself, I went into shock. Afterwards I don’t remember anything else – Arthur declared, in an interview on the CBF official website.

1 of 1 Arthur Cabral, in action during an Olympic team friendly: striker to make his first-team debut in Brazil — Photo: Matheus Meyohas/CBF Arthur Cabral, in action during a friendly for the Olympic team: striker to make his first-team debut in Brazil — Photo: Matheus Meyohas/CBF

Arthur is in his third season at Basel and is experiencing the best moment of his career. In 16 games this season, he has 20 goals and has two assists. The number of goals is already what he achieved during 2020/21, which the left in the lead of artillery in European football among Brazilians.

In the last transfer window, he received proposals from Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin, but the Swiss team managed to hold him back. At the moment, he arouses Milan’s interest.

The only time he wore the Brazil shirt, Arthur entered the second half of the Olympic team friendly against Chile on September 9, 2019. He had just transferred to Switzerland. The striker highlighted his evolution in European football, which accredited him to Tite’s team.