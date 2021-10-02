To cut expenses, Globo fires former correspondent and special reporter · TV News

In order to cut down on spending, Globo’s Journalism is cutting some of its highest salaries. On Friday (1), special reporter Roberto Paiva and special producer Robinson Cerântula were fired, who were behind some of the biggest police scoops on the network. Fernando Saraiva, who was a correspondent for Grupo Globo in London, is also leaving after 22 years — he says the decision was taken by mutual agreement.

O TV news found that the contracts of Paiva and Cerântula were terminated because of the high earnings of the professionals. The producer was 28 years old at the station and was responsible for the biggest police scoops on Globo in the last three decades. He produced reports for César Tralli and César Galvão, among others.

Roberto Paiva, on the other hand, started in the 2000s in Globo affiliates in Paraná, passed through Pará and was in São Paulo for over ten years.

In addition to spending cuts, Globo has been experiencing a period of transition in Journalism since the beginning of the year – Ana Escalada took over the direction in São Paulo in place of Cristina Piasentini, and has been investing in new (and cheaper) faces.

Fernando Saraiva, who had been with Grupo Globo for 22 years, was a sports correspondent in London for two years and presented the nightly edition of SporTV News, also leaving the channel. The journalist stated that the decision was taken in agreement with his bosses. “Giant pride in the career I built,” he added.

“After 22 years of work, I reached an agreement to leave Grupo Globo. Wow, 22 years, half my life. In that time, I managed to accomplish most of my professional goals: I visited more than 50 countries, covered the World Cup , Olympics, more than 10 world championships outside Brazil, I was an international correspondent, presenter,” he wrote on his Instagram profile.

“I am immensely proud of the career I built with ethics, sweat and resilience. And that pride will never take me away. I leave here the reflection of the Greek philosopher Confucius: ‘When it is obvious that the goals can no longer be achieved, don’t adjust the goals, but the steps of action'”, continued Saraiva.

After his time in London and by SportTV News, the journalist returned to the report, focusing on clubs in Rio de Janeiro. In 2019, he even irritated midfielder Thiago Galhardo after a draw between Vasco and Flamengo.

On the occasion, Saraiva questioned the player if the Cruzmaltino club left the field with a feeling of relief. “Relief? You are always mean in questions,” replied Galhardo. “I’m not being mean to you. Politely, why do you think I’m being mean to you?” asked Saraiva.

“All the time, they said that [o rival] it was Flamengo B. Folks, let’s not underestimate whoever is on the other side. The television itself has been saying this, let’s not belittle whoever is on the other side. Regardless of who plays, it’s Flamengo x Vasco”, justified the midfielder.

Sought by e-mail by the report throughout Friday to comment on the professionals’ layoffs, Globo did not respond to the team’s contacts.

Check out Globo’s farewell post by Fernando Saraiva: