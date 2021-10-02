Tom Holland reacts to the film’s post-credits scene

The scene has had a lot of talk since the film was released abroad

Tom Holland, O Spider man of Marvel Cinematic Universe, took advantage of the release of Venom: Time of Carnage abroad to leave a message for fans (via CB).

Although Venom’s second film has not yet been released in Brazil, the feature has already had its first screenings for Northern Hemisphere audiences, revealing a post-credits scene that really left fans intrigued. To find out what happens in the scene in detail, click here.

But, in short, the Spider-Man version of Tom Holland appears in the news while Eddie Brock and Venom are watching TV, thus suggesting that the characters in Tom Hardy and Tom Holland will soon meet on the big screen.

On Instagram, through the Stories tool, Holland appeared to congratulate the director Andy Serkis, actor Tom Hardy and the Sony Pictures for the release of the movie. In the caption, he wrote:

“It’s the night of nights. Can’t wait to see it. Congratulations Andy Serkis, Tom Hardy and Sony. Are the rumors true?”

It remains unclear whether Sony’s Spider-Man universe and the MCU are linked, or whether Venom has been ported to the MCU due to some complication of the multiverse, but without a doubt, public enthusiasm has shown that whatever the answer is , there will be people in order to follow this closely.

So, do you intend to watch Venom: Time of Carnage? The film opens here on the day October 7th.

