Tonico exchanges public office for Dolores’ virginity · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will try to have sex with Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in In Times of the Emperor after the wedding, but she won’t allow it. Furious, he goes to Lota (Paula Cohen) so that the woman can convince the girl to lose her virginity. The crook will agree, but with one condition: that her son Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes) wins a public position in the Globo telenovela.

The crook will go to Nélio’s house (João Pedro Zappa), who will try to calm him down. “Be patient, it’s better not to insist. Dol… Your wife is scared, she must be, it’s natural, put yourself in her place!”, the friend will say, but the villain won’t listen. “Only if I were a wimp like you! The jackass is my wife, you have an obligation!”, the ogre will shoot.

Then Lota will arrive and offer to solve the problem. “Now, as I always say, one hand washes the other,” the scammer will argue. “It was taking too long! What do you want?”, the deputy will ask. “Just a little thing, nothing. A job for Bernardinho. My son needs occupation,” said the hillbilly.

Without thinking twice, Tonico will accept the proposal: “It’s not my money, it belongs to the people. It’s done!” Later, the gold-digger will go to Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) to convince her to sleep with her husband.

“It is the duty of the sow, the cow, the chicken, the woman… Do you understand? Doing these things to give birth to men. But after it gets pregnant, then they for to embarrass us! Maybe you’ll get lucky and get a belly straight away?”, says Batista’s wife (Ernani Moraes).

Then the rich girl will tell Tonico that she has kept her end of the bargain and that the girl has understood what she needs to do. “So, that’s it, your son is going to enjoy a beautiful breast”, will assure the politician.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

