Top Profits: TikTok the most profitable app in the world, check out the top 10

TikTok has already announced that it has reached the mark of 1 billion users worldwide and today a survey by SensorTower indicated that the app is the most profitable worldwide in the third quarter of 2021. In a little more detail, TikTok is the world’s first non-Facebook app and managed to reach 3 billion installs.

As you can see above, TikTok just isn’t the most profitable app on Google Play, where Google One is responsible for selling Google cloud storage. Second is Piccoma, a manga subscription service. In Apple’s App Store, the silver medal goes to YouTube.

Speaking of these spending, people spent $33.6 billion on the Google Play Store and App Store in the third quarter of 2021, up 15.1% from the same period in 2020. Despite this, this increase is slowing down, as that the growth from 2019 to 2020 was 32%.

Comparing the two stores, the App Store still manages to make more: $21.5 billion against Google Play’s $12.1 billion. Speaking of games, users are spending 7.7% more than Q3 2020, resulting in $22.4 billion: $13.1 billion on Google Play and $9.3 billion on the App Store.

As you can see above, the game that earned the most between July and September 2021 is PUBG Mobile, which is the second most profitable in the App Store and the 7th in the Google Play ranking, accumulating a total revenue of US$ 5 billion, including the amount raised by the Chinese version of the game, called Game for Peace.





Android

26 Aug



software

26 Aug