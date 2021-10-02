Townsend surprises and explains why to imitate Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration

in front of Manchester United at Old Trafford, Andros Townsend was the one who caught the eye in the match. The Englishman scored a beautiful goal, which tied the Everton and, in the commemoration, he celebrated the iconic way that Cristiano Ronaldo usually celebrates goals.

At 19 minutes into the final stage, the attacking midfielder received it from Doucouré and hit De Gea’s exit, tying the visitors and preventing the red devils assume the edge of the table.

After the match, Townsend talked about the reason for having celebrated the goal ‘à la’ CR7 and praised the Portuguese, a player who has as an idol.

“I’m not imitating, it’s just a sign of respect for a guy who influenced my career. I spent many hours on the training ground and in the video room trying to analyze his free kicks, his strides and the way he is dedicated to football. So it wasn’t an imitation, it was a sign of respect for one of my idols. I probably didn’t do the celebration justice and didn’t execute it correctly,” said the Everton player.

With the result, United loses the chance to assume the provisional leadership of the competition. Those commanded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are in 2nd, with 14. Everton is in the 3rd position, with the same 14 spots.

Manchester United will only return to the field on the next 16th against the Leicester City, away from home, for the Premier League, at 11am. Everton, on the 17th, will face the West Ham, at home, at 10 am. Both matches will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.