“Transformational”: why the possible purchase of Petrobras fields boosts (even more) PetroRio’s shares

SAO PAULO – A piece of news caused the shares of PetroRio (PRIO3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) to soar in the session last Thursday (30), with the first closing with a 9.5% jump while the second had a shot of 6.42%. On that date, while RRRP3 operated almost stable, PRIO3 assets had a new high, of around 5%.

During yesterday morning, Brasil Energia’s specialized website for the oil sector Petróleo Hoje, highlighted that the package of divestments in the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, in the Campos Basin, would be between two consortia, with a chance that the operation would end being spun off between the two groups.

At the end of the previous day’s trading session, Petrobras gave more details about the project to divest the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, in the Campos Basin, confirming that it had received binding offers from the PetroRio/Cobra and EIG Global Energies/Enauta/3R Petroleum consortia for the acquisition of both.

Also according to the company, the offers could exceed US$ 4 billion, and the project is in the analysis phase. All value components will be considered, including firm, contingent payments and other relevant contractual conditions.

The start of the negotiation phase will be subject to the decision of the company’s Executive Board, once the analysis of the offers is completed.

The Albacora and Albacora Leste fields have a total area of ​​approximately 960 square kilometers (km²), located approximately 120 km off the coast with water depths ranging from 100 meters to 2150 m in their wells.

“Both fields have great oil and natural gas production potential and produce around 77,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, being the most coveted set of assets within Petrobras’ divestment plan”, highlights Levante Ideias de Investimentos.

Analysts highlighted that both PetroRio and 3R Petroleum are companies specializing in the revitalization of mature oil fields and, by investing in assets in the Petrobras divestment plan, they are able to increase productivity and extend the useful life of the fields.

“Therefore, if the acquisition is confirmed, the news is very positive for the companies, with the potential to multiply the volume of oil and gas production over the next few years”, points out the analysis team.

Analysts also point out that the value of the binding offer communicated by Petrobras, of US$ 4 billion, surpasses the largest offer made by a mature field so far (Campo de Roncador for Equinor for US$ 2.9 billion), which is why whereby the companies joined in consortia to divide the share of the supply and, consequently, the slice of future production.

Bradesco BBI indicated that it believes that the base scenario is for PetroRio to gain one of the assets, although the acquisition of the entire package is a positive scenario for the investment case.

“According to the Petrobras teaser, the Albacora cluster produces around 80 Mboepd and an estimated amount of original oil in each field (OOIP) in the post-salt of 4.4 billion barrels in Albacora and 3.8 billion of barrels in East Albacore. Considering that PRIO’s participation in the consortium is 50%, the acquisition of Albacora could represent a 120% increase in the company’s current production and a considerable increase in oil reserves”, highlighted Bradesco BBI, in a report.

Credit Suisse also said shortly that PetroRio’s victory would be transformational for the company.

It is noteworthy that, in a report at the end of the month, Bradesco BBI had reinforced its outperform recommendation (above average performance) for PRIO3, noting that, although traded at a premium in relation to other companies in the sector, it seems justified by: ( i) high growth potential from the Wahoo field, which is a long-cycle asset, (ii) incremental merger and acquisition opportunities in neighboring areas that represent strong potential for reserve creation and cost reduction; and (iii) significant offsetting of tax losses inherited from HRT, the company’s former name. In September, PRIO3 assets soared 30.52%, the second highest rise in the Ibovespa in the period.

BTG even placed PetroRio in its October stock portfolio. “Since the beginning of this year, we’ve argued that the company’s trader profile, backed by an intelligent track record of mergers and acquisitions, and its unique, time-tested strategy would generate more value and allow shares to trade in more expensive multiples. And even after a very strong performance in the year (65% increase), we believe there is still room for more”, they point out.

Strategists assess that, with a healthy cash position after the recent capital increase via follow-on (stock offering), the company is positioned to grow even more.

“Albacora and Albacora Leste are the obvious targets and we believe the company is in a very good position to successfully acquire at least one of these assets. If that happens, production could more than double in the short term. Yes, we still don’t have granularity in the exact valuation of each asset, but based on our preliminary assumptions, the company’s ability to revitalize and the history of rational capital allocation, we believe there is room for more appreciation of the shares”, he highlighted.

