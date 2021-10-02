Treasury Direct drops up to 25% in the year; is it still worth investing?

Fixed income securities of Tesouro Direto dropped in September, amid soaring inflation and an increase in the basic interest rate, the Selic. Of the 11 securities available for investment, nine had a negative performance, reaching a drop of up to 6.76% in the month. In the year, the situation is even worse, with a drop of up to 25%.

Even considered the safest assets in the world of investments in the country, are Treasury Direct bonds still worth it in the face of such a fall? Why are they devaluing themselves? And whoever bought it will lose money? Read below what the experts heard by the UOL.

Uncertainties, inflation and interest affect bonds

In I wake up with Paula zogby, an investment analyst at Rico, the falls are due to a combo of doubts regarding the country’s fiscal scenario, rising inflation and also rising inflation Selic.

“When The uncertainty increases, inflation and interest rate increase, premiums paid [os juros pagos nos títulos do Tesouro Direto] they need to increase and, therefore, prices fall,” he said.

This dynamic, which happens daily, is called mark-to-market — which is basically how much the market is willing to pay for the securities the investor has.

The greater the expectation of an increase in interest, the lower the bond prices. It’s as if the market were waiting for higher yields (which will come with new Selic increases) and, therefore, it ends up not buying the bonds available today, bringing prices down.

Securities performance

See the performance of Treasury Direct bonds in the last 30 days and in the year (considering only bonds that have been traded for more than 12 months), according to Treasury data. Only securities available to the investor were considered.

Only Selic-linked securities appreciated, benefiting from the increase in the basic interest rate, which is currently at 6.25% per year.

Selic Treasure 2024: +0.49%

Selic Treasure 2027: +0.50%

Prefix Treasure 2024: -1.38%

Prefix Treasure 2026: -2.32% / -11.66% in the year

Prefixed Treasury with semiannual interest 2031: -3.87% / -16.96% in the year

Treasure IPCA+ 2026: -0.25% / -2.66% in the year

Treasure IPCA+ 2035: -3.33% / -11.40% in the year

Treasure IPCA+ 2045: -6.76% / -24.34% in the year

IPCA+ Treasury with semiannual interest 2030: -1.16% / -5.18% in the year

IPCA+ Treasury with semiannual interest 2040: -2.09% / -7.64% in the year

IPCA+ Treasury with semiannual interest 2055: -3.09% / -10.90% in the year

Investor only loses money if he withdraws before maturity

to Karina Garbes, economist at Renda Fixa, this negative movement can be bad for investors who need to redeem the Treasury Direct bonds before maturity.

“Even if people are able to invest with a smaller minimum contribution, this downward movement in prices may not be good for those who need to leave the investment before the maturity date, with the exception of the Treasury Selic [cuja rentabilidade é diária]. People will have to carefully evaluate the negative price fluctuation unitary of its title,” he said.

According to the economist, the investor what being able to get through this time of turmoil without selling the bonds and holding them to maturity need not worry.

“If you purchased a Prefixed Treasury or an IPCA+, either with semiannual interest or only at maturity, you should avoid selling now to avoid losing money with the investment. Unless the exit price [de venda] be higher than the purchase price,” he said.

It’s time to buy, says expert

This moment in fall can be positive for those thinking about buying government bonds. According to financial educator Raphael Carneiro, the IPCA+ Treasury and Prefixed Treasury bonds can be advantageous.

“People have to invest per objective, get the interest rate accordingly. If you’re thinking about retirement, having an IPCA+ Treasury in your portfolio makes perfect sense. Even with negative variations, it will give good results in 10 years, for example. Mat this has to be evaluated according to the objectives,” he said.