Turning around, Náutico beats Operário for the B Series 2021

After a bitter September, October began with joys for Nautical. In two minutes, the team managed a comeback in Paraná. With goals from Vinícius and Caio Dantas in the final stretch of the second half, Timbu beat Operário/PR by 2×1, this Friday (1st), at Germano Kruger, for Série B of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. After seven games without triumphs, with five consecutive defeats, the team from Pernambuco once again added three points and continued in the fight to reduce the gap to the G4.

Anderson and Matheus Jesus were regularized the day before the Operário’s game. Enough to be selected in the starting lineup by coach Hélio dos Anjos. Choice that, for the first few minutes, was correct in relation to the goalkeeper. The debut was hard for the shirt 12. There were at least four difficult defenses, in addition to a scare with a ball on the crossbar. The owner of the Operário goal, Simão, felt it during the warm-up and was replaced by Thiago Brava. Unlike Anderson, the athlete only worked on a header by Vinícius.

Anderson had a good game, but when the club’s stage is complicated, everything conspires against it. Djalma Silva dropped a bomb in a free kick. Náutico’s goalkeeper was well positioned to defend the shot, but the ball deflected on Hereda midway. The detail that took away any chance of defense, ending in the celebration of the Operário, who opened the scoreboard at Germano Kruger.

The impression was that the Nautico had no steering wheels. Trindade was not on the field and practically all the balls hitting the middle fell at the feet of the Operário players. In one of the moves, Alan dropped a bomb on the crossbar. To fix the marking, coach Hélio dos Anjos called on Marciel, in addition to changing the center forwards, removing Álvaro and putting Caio Dantas.

Hereda, in a bad phase, almost took part in another goal conceded by Náutico. The lateral missed the ball and generated a counterattack, but Anderson stretched on Marcelo’s kick and avoided 2-0. The goalkeeper’s saves were rewarded near the end. When the scoreboard seemed parked at 1×0, Timbu drew a draw. Murillo suffered a penalty from goalkeeper Thiago Braga. Vinícius went to charge and left everything the same in Paraná.

The alvirrubros were still celebrating the equalizing goal when Júnior Tavares started from the left and crossed to Caio Dantas, with a cart, to turn the score around. In two minutes, Nautico left the frustration of another defeat to celebrate an important triumph in Serie B.

Datasheet

Worker/PR 1

Thiago Braga; Alex Silva, Rodolfo (Odivan), Reniê and Djalma Silva (Fabiano); Leandro Vilela, Rafael Oller (German), Marcelo and Alan; Rafael Longuine (Rodrigo Pimpão) and Paulo Sérgio (Gustavo Coutinho). Interim technician: Leandro Niehues

Nautical 2

Anderson; Hereda, Camutanga, Rafael Ribeiro and Júnior Tavares; Rhaldney, Trinity (Marciel) and Matheus Jesus (Murillo); Jaílson (Djavan), Vinícius and Álvaro (Caio Dantas). Technician: Hélio dos Anjos

Location: Germano Kruger (Ponta Grossa/PR)

Referee: Edina Alves Batista (SP). Assistants: Neuza Ines Back and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz (both from SP)

Goals: Djalma (25 in the 1st quarter), Vinícius (in the 39th in the 2nd quarter) and Caio Dantas (at 40 in the 2nd quarter)

Yellow cards: Rodolfo, Thiago Braga, Pimpão (O); Camutanga (N)

See too

Soccer

Flamengo targets all the titles of the year and dreams of another R$169 million in prizes

Soccer

Hélio praises Anderson and says he didn’t ask for backup for the defender