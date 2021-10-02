two actions to keep an eye on today

Today we are going to analyze the sale of a real estate project by a subsidiary of MRV (MRVE3) in the United States, and we will comment on the proposals sent to Petrobras (PETR4) for the acquisition of the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields

MRV’s US subsidiary sells two more developments in Florida

MRV (MRVE3) announced that it has completed the sale of the Banyan Ridge and Tamiami Landings projects, located in South Florida, United States, for US$ 123 million. As informed in the statement, the two projects had a cost of US$ 89.8 million, which leads to a gross result of US$ 33.1 million and a gross margin of 27%.

According to MRV, the projects were sold while still under construction, for an annual return on the amount invested in the property (cap rate) better than estimated in the company’s feasibility studies. The company also has four other projects for sale, valued at US$ 184 million, with 811 units. According to MRV estimates, the average gross margin is approximately 28%.

The expansion into the North American market complements MRV’s operations in Brazil, allowing access to new customers, financing sources, technologies and market trends, as well as the exploitation of operational synergies.

MRV holds 90.3% of the capital of AHS, which is a company with a vertical business model, operating in the multifamily real estate segment in the US, with a strong presence in Florida and Texas. The company buys the land, develops the projects and carries out the work, and then sells the condominiums to funds focused on real estate income.

In addition, with rents around $1,400 for families with an annual income of about $60,000, AHS has a product that solves one of the biggest social problems in the US, which is the lack of affordable housing.

In the second quarter balance sheet, MRV announced that the AHS operation continues to follow the geographic expansion plan in the US and that it already has a landbank (land bank) in the states of Florida, Texas and Georgia, with a total of US $1.7 billion in overall sales value, enough for 6,888 units.

Petrobras receives offers from 3R Petroleum and PetroRio for its fields

Petrobras (PETR4) detailed the project to divest the Albacora and Albacora Leste fields, in the Campos Basin. The oil company informed that it has received binding offers from the consortiums PetroRio (PRIO3)/Cobra and EIG Global Energies/Enauta (ENAT3)/3R Petroleum (RRRP3) for the acquisition of both assets.

Also according to the company, the offers may exceed the figure of US$ 4 billion, and the project is in the analysis phase. All value components will be considered, including firm, contingent payments and other relevant contractual conditions.

The start of the negotiation phase will be subject to the deliberation of Petrobras’ executive board, once the analysis of the offers is completed.

The proposals bring together companies that specialize in the revitalization of mature oil fields. Investing in assets from Petrobras’ divestment plan, the Brazilian “junior oils” are able to increase productivity and extend the useful life of the assets. Therefore, if the acquisition is confirmed, the news is very positive for the companies.

Although the completion of the transaction is subject to Petrobras approval, shares of 3R Petroleum and PetroRio closed the trading session with strong increases of 6.5% and 9%, respectively, in B3 on Thursday (30).