Two years and 72 rounds later, Corinthians has a chance to return to the G-4 of the Brasileirão | corinthians

Corinthians has a chance, at the end of this round, to return to a place they haven’t visited for a while: the G-4 of the Brasileirão.

For that, in addition to beating Bragantino this Saturday night, at 7pm, at Nabi Abi Chedid, Flamengo needs to dry up, who will face Athletico-PR on Sunday, at Maracanã.

Corinthians (sixth) and Bragantino (fifth) have the same 33 points. Flamengo (room) has 35.

It was also October (the 16th), but in 2019, the last time Timon slept in the G-4. The team was led by Fábio Carille and drew 2-2 with Goiás, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão.

With four more games without a win (two draws and two defeats), Carille was fired by the board in the 4-1 defeat against Flamengo and handed the team in eighth place, exactly where the interim Dyego Coelho kept him at the end of the competition.

In addition to the 12 final rounds of 2019 outside the G-4, Timão spent the entire 2020 Brasileirão away from this group and, this year, did not enter it in the initial 22 rounds. were, in all, 72 rounds out of the league’s prime zone, which gives direct place in the group stage of the Libertadores.

1 of 2 Sylvinho at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Sylvinho at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

At a press conference, goalkeeper Cássio spoke about the team’s plans for the competition:

– Four national team players arrived (Willian, Róger Guedes, Renato Augusto and Giuliano), automatically the quality of the squad increases, we have had eight matches without defeats, scoring, in a Libertadores classification zone, very confident with what Sylvinho has aggregate. These players have evolved. We have to think game by game. Our next final is Saturday, we will try to play a great game against Bragantino to come out with a great result – he said.

In the period away from the G-4, Timão had the best position in the current sixth position, conquered at the end of the 17th round, with a 1-0 victory against Athletico-PR, away from home. Sylvinho’s team has maintained this position in the last six rounds of the Brasileirão-2021.