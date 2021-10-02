UK: Government may hire foreign butchers to avoid sausage shortages at Christmas | World

The United Kingdom needs 15,000 butchers, warned the Federation that represents the sector this Friday (1st), to avoid the shortage of some traditional dishes this Christmas, such as the “pig in a blanket” sausage wrapped in bacon. The dish is part of the Christmas dinner and is very popular with the British.

A spokesman for the British association of meat processors told The Times that the lack of manpower, generated by the pandemic and Brexit – the country’s exit from the European Union – forced the sector to supply supermarkets with only basic cuts.

“We should have started producing Christmas food in June or July, but so far we haven’t,” he said, warning that “there will be a shortage of products for the holidays.”

According to The Times, the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking to ease immigration conditions to grant work visas to up to 1,000 foreign butchers in an attempt to avoid the shortage.

2 of 2 Illustrated image with a butcher shop window in an undated photo — Photo: Federico Arnaboldi/Pexels Illustrated image with a butcher shop window in an undated photo — Photo: Federico Arnaboldi/Pexels

The lack of truck drivers has also been causing fuel supply problems for a few weeks, causing long lines at gas stations in recent days and delays in deliveries in several sectors.

Supermarkets, fast-food chains and bars are also being affected, and the problem may be aggravated by the lack of labor in production.

The Ministry of Environment and Food declared that the Executive “continues to work closely” with the swine sector “to explore options that allow it to face current pressures.”

Faced with the risk of seeing empty stores at Christmas, Johnson has already decided to grant about 10,000 three-month work visas to truck drivers by the end of the year. The measure will include workers from some other important sectors, such as poultry farms.

Asked by The Times about visas for butchers, the Interior Ministry noted that “other countries in the world face similar challenges” and said it preferred that “employers invest in the British national workforce for the long term rather than relying on labor. foreign work”.

Last Thursday (30), the PRA association stated that British gas stations continue to suffer from a lack of fuel, contradicting the government’s claims. According to authorities, the crisis triggered last week by motorists, worried about the lack of fuel, is easing.

It was still possible to find long lines at service stations on Thursdays, especially in London and southern England (even causing misunderstandings, see the video below). Army drivers are expected to be mobilized in the coming days to help alleviate the crisis.

