UK shortage of butchers threatens Christmas parties

LONDON — In a context of widespread labor shortages due to the pandemic and Brexit, which has driven many workers from other European countries to leave its territory, the UK needs 15,000 butchers, an industry federation said on Friday , warning of the risk of shortage of some traditional products this Christmas.

A spokesman for the British Meat Processors Association told the Times that the lack of labor forced the industry to focus on supplying supermarkets with basic cuts.

“We should have started producing Christmas food in June or July, but so far we haven’t,” he said. — There will be a shortage of festive products, such as sausage wrapped in bacon [uma refeição de Natal muito popular entre os britânicos].

Understand: Why the UK supply crisis is also a Brexit crisis

The National Pig Association, meanwhile, noted that the industry had been raising wages and trying to improve training and automation after the pandemic, which hit the industry combined with post-Brexit immigration rules. In the meantime, however, producers face an acute shortage of butchers and slaughterhouses, leaving up to 150,000 pigs that should have already been slaughtered on farms.

There is also a deficit of truck drivers estimated at 100,000 workers, of which 20% would be citizens of European Union countries that left.

Also on Friday, the British government announced that it would send around 200 soldiers, 100 of them drivers, to guarantee the supply of fuel in the country, after the delay in fuel distribution and a rush to buy dried up the pumps at gas stations in large cities. . This Friday, 27% of gas stations are still out of stock.

The government will also authorize the immediate entry of up to 300 foreign tanker truck drivers to work in the UK by the end of March 2022. by the lack of truck drivers.

Request: Faced with a shortage of gasoline, Minister of Labor urges Britons not to fill bottles with fuel

The problems in the transport of goods and the import bureaucracy created by Brexit have already caused the lack of some products in supermarkets, fast-food chains and bars.

According to the Times, Boris Johnson’s government is studying easing immigration conditions to grant work visas to up to 1,000 foreign butchers. The Ministry of Environment and Food told the AP news agency that the Executive “continues to work closely” with the swine sector “to explore options to face current pressures.”

Understand: UK suffers food shortages and delays imposition of post-Brexit customs controls

Faced with the risk of seeing empty stores at Christmas, Boris has already decided to grant around 10,000 three-month work visas to truck drivers by the end of the year. The measure will include workers from some other important sectors, such as poultry farms. Asked by the Times about visas for butchers, the Interior Ministry noted that “other countries in the world face similar challenges” and said it preferred that “employers invest in British national labor for the long term rather than relying on foreign labor. “.

The effect of the British withdrawal from the European Union common market, in January of this year, became more felt with the normalization of commercial and industrial activities after the last circulation restrictions imposed to contain the Covid pandemic were suspended in July. -19.

Article: With the completion of Brexit, Alice faces the country of reality

Since the weekend, the search for gasoline has caused huge traffic jams at stations. On Friday, the executive director of the Association of Gas Stations of the United Kingdom (PRA), said that 27% of British gas stations are still without fuel and only 47% have petrol and diesel.

“Although the situation is similar to the last few days, there are signs that it is improving, but very slowly,” said Gordon Balmer. — Independents, who make up 65% of the entire network, are not receiving enough fuel deliveries compared to other sectors, such as supermarkets. Until the independents start receiving supplies, we will continue to see long lines at the posts.

Know more

To the point What should the new Administrative Misconduct Law look like?



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s loneliness after a thousand days of government



Malu is ON Caetano Veloso: Conservatism in Brazil is threatened and weak



CBN Journal Luciano Huck is the guest anchor of the CBN Newspaper: ‘I feel privileged to be here’





The government, for its part, keeps repeating that the country is not running out of fuel, but that the shortage is due to exceptional demand caused by the panic after some suppliers announced pump closures.