Understand what happened to Ricky Martin’s face

Ricky Martin appeared quite different in an interview to promote the tour alongside Enrique Iglesias. The singer, who has always figured in the lists of the most attractive men in the world, appeared without a beard and with an apparently swollen face.

The difference in appearance of the 49-year-old Puerto Rican artist drew attention on social media:

“Differences? Lots! What did you do to your face, Ricky? That’s not normal,” pointed out another fan.

Even Marcos Mion opined on the appearance of Ricky Martin.

“Oh my God… I just saw a picture of Ricky Martin with facial (mis)harmonization… How sad. One of the most beautiful men of all time… People need to learn to simply AGING and understand what this is all about BEAUTIFUL. It’s part of our process and that’s it,” wrote the presenter.

My God? I just saw a photo of Ricky Martin with facial (de)harmonization? that sad. One of the most beautiful men of all time?People need to learn to simply AGING and understand that this is BEAUTIFUL. It’s part of our process and that’s it. — Marcos Mion (@marcosmion) October 1, 2021

Although many believe that the artist would have undergone an aesthetic intervention, the singer’s team commented, stating that his face would be different due to an allergic reaction.

Based on the events and erroneous news replies in different media, we are obliged to clarify that Ricky Martin did not perform any plastic surgery on his face. Before the interview he gave in Las Vegas, he had an allergic reaction which, as a consequence, caused an inflammation of the dermis, says the official team note.

The text also states that Ricky is already feeling better and that “it will be possible to see his improvement in the photos after the interview”.