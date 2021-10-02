Understand why Arthur Cabral played little for Palmeiras and had to be sold to Basel | palm trees

Hired in 2019 after standing out for Ceará in the previous season, the center forward played just six games with the Verdão shirt before being loaned – and later sold – to Basel.

More news from Palmeiras:

+ Dudu doesn’t believe in goal annulment and jokes about Deyverson

+ Palmeiras could lose trio of squads for three matches

1 of 3 Arthur Cabral, in physical training at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Ag. palm trees Arthur Cabral, in physical training at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Ag. palm trees

With his rise in Europe, many fans began to question the little use in Verdão. However, some factors led to this low performance.

The first one was a problem in the pubis, which caused Arthur Cabral to be entered only in the quarterfinals of Paulistão. It was at this stage that he scored his only goal for the club, against Novorizontino (see the video above).

Reports from those who followed the training at the time (they were closed to the press) indicate that he lost in comparison with his competitors in the cast (such as Deyverson and Borja) mainly in speed. At the time, Verdão was led by Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Felipão considered him slow, at least for the style of play he had put on for Palmeiras. Also according to those who worked with Arthur at the club, he was behind in some technical moves specific to the position and was being polished to improve those fundamentals.

The then coach even publicly explained the decision not to use it.

– It has to be a little more explosive during training. In fact, we are insisting on some special works so that he has a greater movement, better displacements. Not just physical imposition, but technical work – he said, after a game in which Arthur was not used.

2 of 3 Arthur Cabral in action for Basel — Photo: Getty Images Arthur Cabral in action for Basel — Photo: Getty Images

Arthur Cabral was loaned to Basel in August 2019. And the good performance in this period did not change the possibility that he will be used more by Palmeiras, but for contractual reasons.

There was a clause in the loan agreement that made Basel obligatory to buy if he scored at least 12 goals in the season. Arthur easily achieved this goal and was bought. In this case, Palmeiras could not reject the offer, as the contract was agreed upon.

It is noteworthy that many fans at the time started to follow the Swiss team’s games and counted the striker’s goals so that he was sold – and Palmeiras profited from the transfer.

Arthur Cabral was traded for 4.4 million euros (about R$ 26.9 million at the price at the time). Verdão shared this value with Ceará, which had the other part of the rights, and still had a 30% surplus (on top of the profit) on a possible new sale.

The six games for Palmeiras:

03/23/2019 – Novorizontino 1 x 1 Palmeiras – Campeonato Paulista

He entered the break and scored a goal

He entered the break and scored a goal 03/26/2019 – Palmeiras 5 x 0 Novorizontino – Campeonato Paulista

entered the second half

entered the second half 08/05/2019 – Palmeiras 1 x 0 San Lorenzo – Libertadores

entered the second half

entered the second half 05/22/2019 – Sampaio Corrêa 0 x 1 Palmeiras – Copa do Brasil

entered the break

entered the break 07/03/2019 – Guarani 2 x 1 Palm Trees – Friendly

entered the second half

entered the second half 07/27/2019 – Palmeiras 1 x 1 Vasco – Brazilian Championship

played the 90 minutes