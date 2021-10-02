Unimed Blumenau Assembly rejects resumption of works in hospital in Vila Nova | Pedro Machado

In an assembly lasting about four hours and more than a hundred demonstrations, Unimed Blumenau cooperative members rejected, last Thursday night (30), the resumption of work on the general hospital in the Vila Nova neighborhood. The decision, contrary to the position of the board of directors, that had already given the guarantee for the resumption of work, it makes uncertain the future of the structure, whose construction is paralyzed since 2016.

— We need to digest what happened, sit down and define what to do now — the doctor Alexandre José Ferreira, president of Unimed Blumenau, told the column.

The cooperative members were called to deliberate on two agendas. The first was the approval of the resumption of construction of the general hospital and the agreement to take out a bank loan to carry out the works, based on a feasibility study. The proposal provided for financing for 20 years, with a grace period of 18 months.

The possibility, however, was rejected with 360 votes against, with 204 in favor and four abstentions. With this, the vote on the second item on the agenda, which asked for the approval of the cooperative members for the purchase of neighboring properties, needed to create parking areas, was eventually emptied and followed the same path.

The fear of incurring a long-term indebtedness and of a new hospital disputing the market with private clinics would have weighed on the project’s non-approval, the column found out.

The project

Unimed Blumenau’s internal surveys pointed out the need for an amount close to R$ 130 million to complete and equip the hospital, which would have 120 beds – 20 of them for adult ICUs, five for neonatal and another five for children. This account would include the amounts needed to buy the mapped neighboring properties. The loan would be necessary because the cooperative has only R$25 million in its own resources for the construction in cash.

The works would be divided into three phases. The first and largest, to be completed in 24 months, would require investments of R$ 70 million, with an expected installation of 60 beds. The other two stages, with the gradual implementation of new beds, would be triggered from the achievement of some goals – such as the level of occupation of the unit.

