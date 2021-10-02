Unimed Ribeirão Preto announces plan to expand and close the ICU wing Covid – News

THE Unimed Ribeirão Preto announced the closure of the admissions wing Covid-19, mounted at the beginning of the pandemic, given the drop in the number of hospitalizations for Coronavirus. The cooperative also announced the creation of a pediatric ICU, operating from next Monday, 4th, and the construction of Tower 2, which began in February this year.

According to the intensive care physician, Gil Cezar Alkmim Teixeira, coordinator of the Adult ICU at Unimed Ribeirão Preto Black, contaminations and hospitalizations by Covid-19 have been decreasing for more than two weeks. “Beds were gradually reduced and for more than two weeks we have not had any hospitalization. Closing Covid’s beds represents a fresh start. A victory for all professionals who gave themselves in the fight against the unknown”, highlighted the doctor.

The president of Unimed Ribeirão Preto, Gustavo Ribeiro de Oliveira, highlights that the deactivation of specific classes for admissions and the Hospital’s ICU Covid was strategic to allow the extension of other services in the hospital network.

“The pandemic brought us learning and the search for quick and assertive solutions all the time. We live in a period of constant change and this ended up maturing our teams. We will continue to pay attention and offer the best service for this new phase, with quality and with a humanitarian focus as always”, says the president.

new strategy

Care for suspected cases of Covid continues at the 24-hour Coronavirus Care Center (CAC), at Avenida Nove de Julho, 222. Care for children will continue to be provided at the 24-hour shift at Hospital São Paulo, at Rua Visconde de Inhaúma, 1,600 . Covid admissions, when necessary, will be performed only at Hospital São Paulo and people who show symptoms of the disease can be seen throughout the Unimed Ribeirão Preto network.

Expansion

For the expansion, the structure of the hospital will be expanded by another 6,500 square meters, totaling 25 thousand square meters of built area on the margins of the José Fregonezi highway, near the Anel Viário Sul. The forecast for completion of the new Tower 2 is scheduled for December 2023, with another 21 Intensive Care beds for adults.

“This unit will allow us to advance in offering more complex pediatric surgeries, such as cardiac or neurological ones”, emphasizes the president of Unimed Ribeirão Preto, Gustavo Ribeiro de Oliveira.

The expansion marks 50 years of operation of the Unimed Ribeirão Preto, with investments of around R$ 50 million in own resources for the construction of the new unit, which will allow the creation of more than 500 job opportunities and the opening of new services to more than 156 thousand direct users of the plan operated by the medical cooperative in Ribeirão Preto and region.