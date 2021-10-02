Union fails to comply with court order for SUS to pay treatment for Bahian girls

Even after the Federal Court determined the payment, through the Unified Health System (SUS), for the treatment of Yasmin Bastos Nunes, 11 years old, in the United States, the Union did not comply with the injunction. The deadline for payment of R$ 1,914,535.77 – the remaining amount for the girl’s treatment – expired last Friday (1), without any federal response.

The Union had 15 days to comply with the determination. Thanks to a mobilization of the girl’s family, who is from Feira de Santana, a virtual kitty managed to raise R$2.4 million since March. through the profile @help.yasmin, on Instagram. But, without the part to be paid by SUS, Yasmin’s family has been running out of time.

“We are feeling disrespected, undeserved. I have the right to my daughter’s life undeserved right now,” said Yasmin’s father, Nelson Pereira Nunes.

According to him, new measures must be taken by the Public Defender of the Union. “We have not yet sat down with the DPU to see the next steps, but the cause is not lost. There are several legal devices that are already being used and we will see what can be done,” he added.

Since September 25, Yasmin has been hospitalized at Hospital Santo Antônio, in Salvador, with breathing difficulties due to a pleural effusion. “The family is also getting sick, our psychology is shaken. We understand that Yasmin is a young warrior. She is in the seventh line of treatment and, with faith in God, she will go through this eighth and show that life is worth fighting for” . Her picture is stable today.

In 2015, Yasmin was diagnosed with Precursor B Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (IFT). It took six years of treatments until the cancer returned for the fourth time. Conventional treatments, such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy, would not be enough for the disease to go into complete remission. She needed, then, a treatment called Car-T Cell, which can “reprogram and turbocharge” the cells in the laboratory to later attack the tumors. This therapy does not exist in Brazil.

People interested in collaborating can access the virtual Vakinha on the link bit.ly/ajudayasmin, by Pix, deposit or bank transfer to the accounts below.

