US Pharmacist Announces Antiviral to Halves Covid Hospitalizations and Deaths | National Newspaper

The American Pharmacist MSD announced that he managed to produce a antiviral drug able to halve hospitalizations and deaths for covid .

In this final phase, the remedy was tested on more than 700 volunteers 170 study centers from different countries, including seven in Brazil. all had mild or moderate cases of Covid, some precondition which increases the risk of complications, such as obesity, diabetes and heart diseases or had over 60 years.

Half of the group received the drug, and the the other half, just the placebo, which has no effect.. Among those who took the drug, only 7.3% were hospitalized and none died. In the control group, the admissions exceeded 14% and eight volunteers died.

This is the first drug against Covid that the patient can take at home, orally. They are four pills twice a day for five days. The drug acts on the DNA of the virus, preventing it from reproducing, as explained by Dr. Suzana Lobo, from the Faculty of Medicine of Rio Preto (Famerp), who participated in the tests.

“Right in the initial phase, in viral replication, it will act, decreasing the amount of virus, reduces inflammation and consequently decrease symptoms, and reduces the involvement of organs”, says the head of the medicine service at Famerp.

The United States has already purchased 1.7 million doses of the drug to 700 dollars per patient. But the laboratory is negotiating with generic drug manufacturers to lower production costs.

The study has not yet been reviewed by independent scientists, but is already seen with optimism because it can also be an ally in countries where vaccination is lagging behind, as Suzana says.

“It is a great hope for where the vaccine has not reached. It’s another important tool. At the moment, the vaccine is the very first weapon against any pandemic”.

This Friday (1st) to White House celebrated the results, but warned that the drug does not eliminate the need to get the vaccine, what remains the best weapon against Covid-19. Government Task Force Coordinator Jeffrey Ziant said: “Vaccination remains the best tool against Covid. It prevents the person from getting the disease, and we want to prevent infections, not wait for them to happen to treat them”.

The researchers had already recruited 1,500 volunteers for another stage of testing, but the medicine was so effective that the additional tests were suspended.