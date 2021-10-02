US tightens rules on deporting undocumented migrants after criticism | World

The United States will deport undocumented immigrants only if they pose a threat to the country’s security, according to new guidelines announced by the US government on Thursday (30).

The measures will take effect on November 29 and will apply to foreigners who arrived in the country before November 1, 2020, limiting the risk of deporting millions of people.

“The fact that an individual is a foreigner liable to deportation will not, in itself, be an argument,” wrote Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a memo sent to the country’s Immigration and Customs Service (ICE).

It is estimated that more than 11 million immigrants live in the US undocumented. “We don’t have the resources to arrest them all and deport them,” Mayorkas said.

The Homeland Security secretary also pointed out that most immigrants “have been contributing to society for years.” “There are people who have been on the front lines against Covid-19, they lead religious congregations, they teach our children, they do grueling farm work.”

The new guidelines prioritize the deportation of foreigners who pose a “threat to national security”, such as terrorist or espionage activities, or whoever commits serious crimes or infractions.

Each case will be evaluated individually, according to the US government, and certain factors will need to be taken into account, such as age, length of stay in the country and the impact of the expulsion on your family.

The new guidelines represent a policy shift from the government of former President Donald Trump, which adopted a zero-tolerance policy against immigration and allowed the arrest of anyone illegally residing in the country.

The Biden administration has faced a record influx of undocumented migrants in recent months — and it has come under heavy criticism for its handling of the migration crisis.

More than 30,000 immigrants, mostly Haitians, took refuge under a bridge in the city of Del Rio, Texas, this month, and the US government summarily deported about 2,000 people by plane to Haiti (among them, 30 children Brazilian women from Haitian parents).

More than 1.3 million people trying to reach the US were detained at the Mexican border in 2021 alone.

Of the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States, it is estimated that about half came from Mexico and about 2 million from Central America.

US Border Patrol agent tries to stop an immigrant from entering the country on September 19, 2021 — Photo: Paul Ratje/AFP