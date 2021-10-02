US women’s league postpones round after coach sexual harassment scandal | international football

Paul Riley, North Carolina Courage coach fired after sexual harassment scandal — Photo: STREETER LECKA / AFP
The English coach, 58 years old, was fired on Thursday, hours after the publication of the report. North Carolina Courage, where Brazilian striker Debinha plays, would play this Friday against Washington Spirit.
– This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff members, and I’m sorry for the pain many are feeling. Recognizing this trauma, we decided not to go out into the field this weekend, to give everyone a space for reflection. The commercial part, as always, is not our concern right now. Our league has many problems to cure, and our players deserve the best. This break will be the first step for us, collectively, to transform the culture of our league, something that is long overdue – said, in an official statement, the commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), Lisa Baird.
The NWSL is in the final stretch of the regular season, which will define the four teams that qualify for the playoffs. NC Courage are third, with 29 points from 19 rounds, with five games to go. Debinha’s team competes for one of the spots with the Chicago Red Stars, fourth with 29 points in 20 games, and Orlando Pride, team with the 10 Marta jersey, with 28 points in 20 games. Porthland Thorns leads with 38 points, followed by OL Reign, from midfielder Angelina, with 35.