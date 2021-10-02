US women’s league postpones round after coach sexual harassment scandal | international football

– This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff members, and I’m sorry for the pain many are feeling. Recognizing this trauma, we decided not to go out into the field this weekend, to give everyone a space for reflection. The commercial part, as always, is not our concern right now. Our league has many problems to cure, and our players deserve the best. This break will be the first step for us, collectively, to transform the culture of our league, something that is long overdue – said, in an official statement, the commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), Lisa Baird.