USA: Football League Commissioner resigns after coaching harassment reports

The women’s National League Football (NWSL) commissioner has resigned, and the competition has canceled all matches scheduled for this weekend after the newspaper The Athletic detail allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Paul Riley, who coached three US teams over eight seasons.

Riley was fired by the North Carolina Courage on Thursday after the investigative report cited female players who claim that for years he used his influence and power to sexually harass them and, in one case, coerce a female player to have sex. with him.

Riley denied the report’s allegations. THE CNN failed to contact the coach for comment.

The league released a statement about the commissioner Lisa Baird, saying that she submitted her resignation and the NWSL accepted.

Earlier, the NWSL announced that this weekend’s matches were cancelled, in a decision taken in collaboration with the players’ union, based on the “gravity of last week’s events”.

A statement from the players’ union he said it was a difficult decision to ask for the games to be canceled, acknowledging that fans make travel arrangements and spend money to go to the games.

“We will not allow this joy to be taken from us. We also recognize, however, that the struggles for mental health are real,” the statement said. “The priority this weekend will be that the players take care of themselves”, completed the text.

Baird

"This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and teams, and I take full responsibility for the role I played."

“I regret the pain that so many are feeling. Recognizing this trauma, we decided not to take the field this weekend to give some space to reflect. Business as usual is not our concern now.”

“Our entire league has a lot to heal, and our players deserve a lot more. We took this decision in collaboration with the players’ association and this break will be the first step as we work collectively to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue”, she added.

Two-time World Cup champion Christie Pearce Rampone, who should have been nominated for the Football Hall of Fame this Saturday (2), chose to postpone the ceremony until 2022.

She said she made the decision “after digesting everything that happened in the last few days” and wants to enter the Hall of Fame next year, when “we will be able to properly celebrate women’s football”.

‘I felt claimed’, says former player

The NWSL, which brings together 10 teams, had five games scheduled on Friday (1) and this Saturday (2). The next scheduled matches will be on Wednesday (6), when three matches are planned, including a home game for North Carolina Courage.

O athletic reported that she interviewed more than a dozen players who have played under Riley since 2010 and others who are involved in women’s football.

Sinead Farrelly, a former player who was coached by Riley on three different teams, described him as a person who, despite being married, forced her into his hotel room to have sex.

Farrelly described being under Riley’s control, saying, “I felt [como uma propriedade] claimed. That word honestly describes it perfectly to me, because I get the feeling he took a walk and looked at his perspective, and he focused on me. He claimed me; that’s what his touch felt like. I just remember thinking, ‘Is anyone else seeing this?’ I felt under his control”.

Another account describes how Riley coerced Farrelly and his teammate Mana Shim back to his apartment, where he pressured them to kiss.

Shim described a time when Riley invited her to watch a videotape of a game in his hotel room and greeted her wearing only his underwear. Other former players, who chose not to be named, said the former coach made inappropriate comments about weight and sexual orientation.

O athletic asked Riley to comment on her alleged misconduct, to which he replied that the former players’ allegations were “completely false”.

According to the publication, Riley said by email: “I have never had sex or proposed sex to these players.”

in their denials to athletic, Riley said, “there’s a chance I said something along the way that offended someone.” He said he didn’t “downplay” the players and also denied reviewing game footage in his hotel room.

Riley coached Portland Thorns from 2014 to 2015, Western New York Flash in 2016 and ​​Courage after Flash was dissolved and franchise rights were sold to a group in North Carolina. He was chosen coach of the year in 2017 and 2018.

Agencies will investigate complaints

US Soccer, the United States Football Federation, said on Friday that it would hire an expert to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations.

“We take seriously our responsibility to vigorously investigate the abhorrent behavior that has been reported and gain a full and frank understanding of the factors that allowed this to happen,” officials said in a statement.

The body, in addition to being responsible for football in the country, also financially supports the NWSL. And until this season, US Soccer managed the league’s operations.

The federation said it was looking for an investigator with experience in allegations of workplace misconduct to lead the investigation.

FIFA, the international governing body of the sport, also announced the opening of an investigation.

“When it comes to football misconduct, we would like to reiterate that FIFA’s position is clear: anyone found guilty of football misconduct and abuse must be tried, sanctioned and removed from the game,” officials said.

