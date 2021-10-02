Used, electric and hybrid cars will pay lower ICMS in São Paulo

After overcharging new and used cars in January this year, with a expressive increase of 207% in ICMS, the Governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), backtracked. This week, Doria announced the reduction of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services for used vehicles and for hybrids and electric 0-km from January 2022.

In the case of used cars, the tariff returns to the percentage it had until January 15th, that is, it will drop from the current 3.9% to 1.8%. But, it is worth remembering that the ICMS reached 5.53% – more than doubled. The measure came with Decree No. 65,253/2020, which established the São Paulo State Tax Adjustment Package. After nine months, according to Doria, the fiscal target is fulfilled.

Therefore, came the decision to release the used and semi-new ones. And it comes at a good time, to, who knows, stop the price advance of these models. Instead of losing value, as happens naturally, used vehicles have been increasing in price month after month. There are cases, for example, of used cars with a price higher than the equivalent 0-km.

Price projections

In July, the Car Journal brought an exclusive survey, based on the Fipe table, who pointed out that some used cars were up to R$20,000 more expensive with the 0-km price escalation. Since then, new models continue to receive monthly adjustments. The most emblematic case is that of Volkswagen Gol automatic of almost R$90 thousand.

For consultant Paulo Garbossa, from ADK Automotive, the change in ICMS should help slow down price adjustments. However, because of the still rising US dollar against the Brazilian real, the tax reduction is unlikely to have a practical effect on retail. In other words, it is unlikely that there will be a reduction in vehicle prices.

“Electric, for example, are all imported. And the dollar is higher. It’s difficult even for hybrids manufactured in Brazil. There are a lot of inputs that come from abroad. So, what can happen is the reduction of ICMS to hold a little future increases. But there will be a drop in vehicle prices, I think it’s very difficult,” says Garbossa.

More expensive cars in São Paulo

Historically, São Paulo has the largest car market in Brazil. However, this year, it came to be behind Minas Gerais in sales. This is not exactly the fault of the higher ICMS, as the industry faces other problems at the moment, such as the lack of chips for the production of new vehicles, as well as the dollar. But there is no denying the impact of the tax.

With the first readjustment – from 12% to 13.3% – made in January, some automakers created exclusive price lists for São Paulo. That’s because the 0-km cars sold in the state of São Paulo were up to R$2.9 thousand more expensive than in the rest of the country. Not to mention the used market, which felt the increase in ICMS and the change in the tax calculation basis .