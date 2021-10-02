Vaccinated who used a different immunizing agent in the 2nd dose complain about a problem in issuing a certificate | Health

People who used a different immunizing agent in the 2nd dose complain of a problem in issuing a certificate in the Connect SUS , the official app of the Ministry of Health. G1 contacted the ministry, which informed that the demand was being evaluated by the technical area and that it was waiting for information to take a position.

Anyone who has already completed the Covid-19 vaccination schedule (two doses or a single dose, in the case of Janssen) can issue a vaccination certificate. Across the country, there are municipalities that started to require the document for certain places or types of events. The SUS certificate can even be used on international trips, where Brazilians are already allowed to enter.

The report of problems occurs mainly with those who took the first dose of AstraZeneca and, for lack of the same available immunizing agent, ended up taking a dose of Pfizer, as foreseen by the government in these cases.

Below, see other questions about the certificate:

What is Connect SUS? How to use and register? Who sends the dose data to the Connect SUS? My dose has not entered the system, what do I do? What are the vaccination certificate and vaccination card? How to issue a vaccination certificate or vaccination card? Can the certificate be used for international travel?

1. What is Connect SUS?

Conecta SUS is a free application of the Ministry of Health. It shows general information about each citizen, such as the digital vaccination card and the national vaccination certificate against Covid-19. According to each person’s history, it can also gather the results of laboratory tests of Covid-19, the drugs from the “Popular Pharmacy”, as well as records of blood donations and monitoring of the position in the transplant queue.

You can also find in the application the National Health Card (CNS), the SUS user identification document.

Currently, the Connect SUS only presents data on vaccination against Covid-19. Data from other vaccines applied by SUS will be added gradually, according to those responsible for the application.

Interchangeability between Pfizer and AstraZeneca is ‘extremely safe’, says infectious disease

2. How to use and register?

You can download the application for free on your smartphone or you can access Connect SUS through the website Conectasus.saude.gov.br. There are versions for both iOS and Android operating systems.

To access, you must have an account in the federal government system, which can be done with a CPF and an email at https://cadastro.acesso.gov.br or directly in the application.

3. Who sends the dose data to Conecta SUS?

According to the Ministry of Health, the information contained in the application is sent by states and municipalities by the National Health Data Network (RNDS). The information is made available within 72 hours of sending the records to the national network.

This is also true for the data on doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

4. My dose has not entered the system, what do I do?

The ministry says that it is necessary to look for the place of vaccination, the state or municipal health department to apply for registration. According to the ministry, the doses must appear in the system within 10 days after the date of vaccination. For further guidance, the user can access support in the application itself, through the menu “Talk to Connect SUS”.

5. What are the vaccination certificate and vaccination card?

The app allows the issuance of two different types of documents.

The “Covid-19 National Certificate of Vaccination” is specific to the current vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus pandemic.

The document can be viewed directly from the app and has an option for displaying the QR Code and proof of validity via a code. The document consolidates the information about the applications and proves that the citizen took both doses or the single dose of Janssen. It can also be issued in English or Spanish.

It can also be issued in a PDF version in a format that allows printing, for example, on an A4-size sheet.

The document, which can also be downloaded from the Conecta SUS website, is an option to prove the completion of the vaccination scheme in international trips and, in national territory, it can be used, for example, in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to the certificate, the app and the website also allow the issuance of the vaccination card.

“The Digital Vaccination Card will allow the visualization of all immunizing agents applied to the citizen and that are registered in the Information System of the National Immunization Program (SI-PNI). However, the Card is filled out gradually, currently enabling the visualization and issuing only data on vaccination against Covid-19”, according to the ministry.

In other words, in the future, all vaccines applied for other diseases will be registered in this virtual card.

6. How to issue the vaccination certificate or vaccination card?

You can get both documents from either the website or the app. It is also possible to download the documents in PDF format. Both are valid for 12 months.

National vaccination certificate:

On the website or in the app, click on the ‘vaccines’ tab

Then click on the box containing the dose information (manufacturer, batch, place and date of dose application).

Then click on ‘vaccination certificate’ – this option only appears for those who have completed the vaccination schedule.

The document has citizen information and a QR Code available in Portuguese, English and Spanish.

To issue the certificate in another language, click on the country’s flag and initials at the top of the page. The system automatically switches the version.

On the website or in the app, click on the ‘vaccines’ tab

At the bottom of the page, click on ‘digital vaccination card’ – the document contains details of the person who took the vaccine and the doses administered, date, batch and place of vaccination.

It is possible to obtain a vaccination card even without having taken both doses.

7. Can the “Covid-19 National Certificate of Vaccination” be used for international travel?