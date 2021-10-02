Vaccine: Salvador extends 3rd dose for health workers from 50 years old

Salvador extends the application of the 3rd dose of the vaccine against covid-19 this Saturday (2) for health workers aged over 50 years. To take the booster, you must have received the second dose by April 21st. Before going to get vaccinated, you need to check if the name is listed on the website of the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

Elderly people aged 60 years who have taken the second dose by April and patients on hemodialysis with 28 days of the 2nd dose can also receive the 3rd dose tomorrow.

The first dose will be open to the general public from 12 years old, including pregnant women and postpartum women, and adolescents from 12 to 17 years old with comorbidities.

For the second dose, those who took Coronavac and have a return date by October 3rd, or those who took Oxford or Pfizer with a return date until October 28th, can be vaccinated tomorrow.

See the vaccination sites for each audience at the end of the article.

other municipality

For individuals who took the 1st dose in other municipalities, the SMS continues with the flow of requesting the 2nd dose through registration at the Health Ombudsman. The release of immunization for these people is being done gradually.

Those who are in the same situation mentioned and who have not yet registered with the Ombudsman must do so through the website. It is necessary to inform the following data: full name; CPF; date of the 1st dose and the date of the 2nd dose; name of the vaccine; place where he took the first and contact phone.

After this step, just wait for the SMS contact informing the date and place of the closing of the vaccination schedule. Those who have already registered, but have not yet received contact from the Health Ombudsman, must wait for the communication to be scheduled.

SEE THE VACCINATION POINTS

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS WITHOUT comorbidities, 12 to 17 years old – 8 am to 4 pm

Adolescents must have their name on the SMS website and be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue) and Shopping Bela Vista.

Fixed points: USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I) and Official Club of the Military Police (Oil)

1st DOSE – PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL: 8 am to 4 pm

Obeying a new recommendation from the Ministry of Health, pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine and who have their name on the SMS website can only seek immunization points.

To have access to the immunizing agent, all pregnant and postpartum women must be 12 years old or older and, at the time of vaccination, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription.

Postpartum women: must also present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Declaration of Live Births (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

NOTE: Vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agents Oxford/Astrazeneca and Janssen is suspended.

Pregnant women and mothers under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 TO 17 YEARS WITH CONDOMINIUMS AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES WITH NAME REGISTERED ON THE SMS WEBSITE: 8 am to 4 pm

Adolescents must have their name on the SMS website and be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

1st DOSE – REPEATING OF PEOPLE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER: 8 am to 4 pm

(with name on the SMS website)

Drive-thrus: Uninassau (Pituba) and FBDC Brotas.

Fixed points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Imbuí and FBDC Brotas.

2nd DOSE OXFORD – 8 am to 4 pm

People who have the Oxford Covid-19 booster date scheduled for October 28 can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros) and Unijorge (Parallel).

Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), USF Curralinho, USF Pirajá, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Aguas Claras) and USF San Martim III.

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC – 8 am to 4 pm

Tomorrow all people who have the booster date against CoronaVac’s Covid-19 scheduled for until October 3rd can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

2nd DOSE PFIZER – 8 am to 4 pm

People with Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster date scheduled for October 28 can now go to immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina.

Fixed points: USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Federation and CSU Pernambués.

3rd DOSE: PEOPLE AGE 60 YEARS OR OLDER – 8 am to 4 pm

The application of the third dose will be administered to seniors aged 60 years or more who took the second dose until April 21, 2021. Before going to the health posts, they should check if their name is on the list on the SMS website.

The Vacina Express service is also available for this public, as well as for those who are bedridden or with limited mobility. It is not necessary to perform a new registration in the system who already had access to the service, the team will automatically return. The website is vacciniaexpress. Cheers. savior. ba. government br.

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim ) and USF Cajazeiras V.

3rd DOSE: PATIENTS ON HEMODIALYSIS – 8 am to 4 pm

Those who received the 2nd dose until September 4, 2021 can go to the point. It is necessary to have the name in the list of the Municipal Health Department website.

3rd DOSE: HEALTH WORKERS AGE 50 OR OVER – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Those who received the 2nd dose until April 21, 2021 can go to the point. It is necessary to have the name in the list of the Municipal Health Department website.

