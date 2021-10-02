Vascaínos buy tickets for game in Aracaju, and Confiança vetoes visiting team shirt | brazilian series b

Just over 4,000 tickets were made available for the match between Confiança and Vasco this Sunday, at 6:15 pm, in Aracaju, for the 28th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Since the Government of Sergipe released the presence of the public in the stadiums, only the home team’s fans can attend.
However, Vasco fans in Sergipe territory bought tickets and promise to be present at Batistão. Confiança posted on its social networks that access with the visiting team’s shirt will not be allowed.
Confiança and Vasco face off this Sunday for the second round of Serie B — Photo: Lucas Almeida/ADC
The first load offered for sale was about 3,000 tickets, which sold out in three days. In a meeting last Thursday, Confiança managed to release another 10% (totaling 30% of the sports venue’s capacity) and reopened sales.
The permission protocol of the state government has some restrictions for fans in sports squares and forms of sanitary control against the proliferation of Covid-19, including the prohibition of visiting fans.
But the Brazilian fan always gives “that way” and, from what is seen on social networks, the duel will not have a single crowd.
The profile of a Vasco fans in Aracaju published that they will “watch the game in an orderly, peaceful manner and, above all, respecting Confiança’s field command”.
Profile of a Vasco fans in Aracaju published that they will “watch the game in an orderly and peaceful way” — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram