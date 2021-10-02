Vasco is received with a party by the crowd in Aracaju; see images | Vasco

The morning of this Saturday was a party in Aracaju. About a thousand fans received the Vasco delegation with a party at the airport. The team is back in town after 13 years. On Sunday, the team from Vasco will face Confiança, at 6:15 pm, with the possibility of approaching the G-4.

1 of 4 Cano landing in Aracaju — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro – Vasco Pipe at the landing in Aracaju — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro – Vasco

+ Vascaínos buy tickets for game in Aracaju, and Confiança vetoes visiting team shirt

The Vasco delegation arrived in the Sergipe capital around midnight. According to an estimate by the Military Police, around 1,000 fans were at the airport, they shouted “Let’s go up Vasco”, and “Vasco is the team of the turn”, excited by the good moment of the team.

For the players’ safety, the police created a corridor for the delegation to pass through the crowd. But everything went well. Cano and Nenê were the most applauded, Captain Castan even took selfies on arrival. The departure of the bus was also accompanied by the fans, who made a motorcade to the hotel where the team is staying.

Many Vasco fans bought tickets for this match, which caused concern. By the decree that releases the return of the fans, the entry of supporters of the visiting team is not allowed. On its social networks, Confiança informed that entering Batistão wearing Vasco’s shirt will be prohibited.

Striker Léo Jabá will embezzle the team. He complained of pain in the lower back and was not related, as well as steering wheel Andrey, who is still recovering from an injury.

See more images of the arrival in Aracaju:

2 of 4 Castan takes selfies with fans — Photo: Publicity: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco Castan takes selfies with fans — Photo: Publicity: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

3 of 4 Nenê is cheered by fans in Aracaju — Photo: Publicity – Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco Nenê is cheered by fans in Aracaju — Photo: Publicity – Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco