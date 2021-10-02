Victor cries at a party for missing his daughters

by

Victor Pecoraro, one of the pawns of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), burst into tears for missing his daughters during the third rural reality party tonight, and was comforted by colleagues.

“Go ahead, brother, go ahead,” said Bil Araújo. “I’m trying,” said the actor, in tears.

“I don’t know what happened, I don’t want to know, I just want you to be okay,” Erika wished. “Missing his daughters, that’s all,” explained Bil. “You are an amazing father, an amazing man,” continued Erika.

“Saudade does that”, commented Tiago Piquilo. “Oh, Vitão”, lamented Mileide.

“You’re for them, didn’t you say that?” said Bil, giving his friend strength. “‘Tamo’ together, ‘tamo’ together,’ Victor thanked. “Those sweets over there are very much like them,” reported the actor. Mileide Mihaile also commented that the decoration of the party reminded her of her son.

The pawn is the father of two girls, Sophia and Rebekah, the result of his 13-year marriage to the influencer Renata Müller.

A dip in the fun! Deep sea party at ‘A Fazenda’

The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 24

The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello at the deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 24

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello at the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões at the deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peons at the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 24

The Farm 2021: Deep Sea Party Decoration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo has fun at a party - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 24

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo has fun at a party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro falls into choro at party - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 24

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro bursts into tears in celebration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy 'bottom of the sea' themed party - Playback/PlayPlus

7 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy ‘bottom of the sea’ themed party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoy 'bottom of the sea' themed party - Playback/PlayPlus

8 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões enjoy ‘bottom of the sea’ themed party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Peões at the deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peons at the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico and Aline dance during party - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 24

The Farm 2021: Rico and Aline dance during party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho plays with turtle at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 24

The Farm 2021: Dynho plays with turtle at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões during deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erika during deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 24

The Farm 2021: Erika during deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões during deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões during deep sea party - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 24

The Farm 2021: Peões during the deep sea party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Gui Araujo talk about Victor Pecoraro - Reproduction/PlayPlus

16 / 24

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Gui Araujo talk about Victor Pecoraro

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Solange says she doesn't know Lary Bottino - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 24

The Farm 2021: Solange says she doesn’t know Lary Bottino

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane and Marina dance at the party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

18 / 24

The Farm 2021: Stefane and Marina dance at the party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho dances at the deep sea party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

19 / 24

The Farm 2021: Dynho dances at the deep sea party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino talks with Gui Araujo and Rico Melquiades - Reproduction/PlayPlus

20 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino talks with Gui Araujo and Rico Melquiades

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino surprises Gui Araujo at the party - Reproduction/PlayPlus

21 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino surprises Gui Araujo at the party

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary introduces himself to Solange - Reproduction/PlayPlus

22 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary introduces himself to Solange

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins the party - Reproduction/Playplus

23 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins in the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins the party - Reproduction/Playplus

24 / 24

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino joins in the party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda: After the elimination of Mussunzinho, who deserves to win the reality show?

2.36%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

8.51%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.16%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.20%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.18%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.44%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

8.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

13.29%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.04%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

8.21%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.82%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.75%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.96%

Reproduction/Instagram

1.31%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.00%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.30%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 9482 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.