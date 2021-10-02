Victor cries at a party for missing his daughters

Victor Pecoraro, one of the pawns of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), burst into tears for missing his daughters during the third rural reality party tonight, and was comforted by colleagues.

“Go ahead, brother, go ahead,” said Bil Araújo. “I’m trying,” said the actor, in tears.

“I don’t know what happened, I don’t want to know, I just want you to be okay,” Erika wished. “Missing his daughters, that’s all,” explained Bil. “You are an amazing father, an amazing man,” continued Erika.

“Saudade does that”, commented Tiago Piquilo. “Oh, Vitão”, lamented Mileide.

“You’re for them, didn’t you say that?” said Bil, giving his friend strength. “‘Tamo’ together, ‘tamo’ together,’ Victor thanked. “Those sweets over there are very much like them,” reported the actor. Mileide Mihaile also commented that the decoration of the party reminded her of her son.

The pawn is the father of two girls, Sophia and Rebekah, the result of his 13-year marriage to the influencer Renata Müller.

