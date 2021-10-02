Victor Ferraz, Raissa Barbosa’s fiance, leaves porn acting career

Raissa Barbosa is engaged to Victor Ferraz, after having reconciled the relationship that had had an end sealed last year, before the confinement of the model in The Farm 12.

The marriage proposal took place in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, with the right to an emotional surprise last Thursday (30th).

Victor Ferraz, whose real name is Wellington, revealed that he will abandon his career as a porn actor. A success in the field, he has already done several jobs for several international and national production companies in the industry, with content aimed at the gay audience.

“I will not continue. I am grateful to the entire porn industry that opened its doors for me, nationally and internationally. My respect and my affection for the public, who have always admired and supported me, will be the same”, he said, in a conversation with journalist Felipe Sousa, from the Pheeno website.

Who is Victor Ferraz?

Victor Ferraz reverberated during the participation of Raissa Barbosa on the reality show of Record, in 2020. As a bisexual, he became known on the internet during the beginning of the quarantine, for doing lives of explicit sex.

In an interview with journalist Marcela Ribeiro, from UOL, Victor Ferraz said he had met the former Miss Bumbum during an event of the Sexy magazine. At the time, the reason for the termination was due to her participation in A Fazenda 12.