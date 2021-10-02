Video captures the moment when train hits truck stopped at Indianapolis railroad, USA | World

A firefighter who was off duty recorded the exact moment when a train hit a truck that was parked on a railroad in Indianapolis, USA. (see the video above) .

The incident occurred on Thursday (30) and the Indianapolis Fire Department said in a statement that no one was injured after the crash.

The truck was carrying drums of starch in its body, which combusted under the impact conditions, the department explained. The fire was quickly controlled.

Part of the truck was stuck in the train after the collision (see picture above). After the crash, the train could not immediately return to its journey and had to undergo an inspection.

As a result, the stretch of railroad that cuts through the most populous city in the state of Indiana was closed for hours, which also interrupted the passage of other trains that would follow along the way.