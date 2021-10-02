VIDEO: Drones fly over Cumbre Vieja volcano and show trail of destruction in La Palma – Mundo

A new flow of very liquid lava appeared this Friday (1st) on the Spanish island of La Palma, where the Cumbre Vieja volcano it has expelled 80 million cubic meters of magma since it erupted nearly two weeks ago, officials said.

According to the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME), this new flow began at 2:30 am local time (22:30 pm on Thursday, Brasília time), after the appearance of a new mouth considered to be very expulsive on the flank of the Cumbre Vieja.

Aerial videos captured by the IGME and the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) show an impressive river of incandescent lava opening a passage over a charred soil.

This new flow adds to the lava that continues to accumulate in the Atlantic Ocean, forming a vast magma platform, whose surface exceeds 20 hectares and continues to grow.

Situation in La Palma

The eruption, which did not leave none dead or injured to date, it has forced the removal of about 6,000 of the island’s 85,000 inhabitants. Property damage is high and the lava destroyed 870 buildings, in addition to covering 358 hectares of land, according to the Copernicus geospatial measurement system.

After traveling six kilometers in the first few days of the eruption and having almost stopped afterwards, the fiery lava flow finally reached the sea in the early hours of Tuesday to Wednesday, generating large amounts of smoke and toxic gas.

To avoid poisoning, a safety perimeter of 3.5 kilometers was established, in addition to a maritime exclusion zone of two nautical miles. Island authorities have asked residents of various neighborhoods to confine themselves to their homes.