VIDEO: Jalser Renier is handcuffed and exalted when arrested suspected of having kidnapped journalist | Roraima

The images show when the District Attorney Isaías Montanari Junior and the Civil Police delegate, João Evangelista, deliver the document to the deputy. Jalser reads the contents of the court order and at the end, says he will respect and that they are “not with any criminals”.

In another moment, it is possible to see when Jalser is led in handcuffs by Civil Police agents and exalts himself, calling police chief João Evangelista “inconsequential” and saying that “this is an abuse”. The deputy’s mother was by his side all the time.

The preventive arrest warrant against Jalser was issued by the judge summoned Graciete Sotto Mayor Ribeiro, rapporteur of the case. The action is part of the second phase of Operation Pulitzer, and was triggered by the Special Action Group in Combating Organized Crime (Gaeco).

In September, seven military police among them, a retired colonel and a major, were arrested in the first phase. Most of the investigated soldiers worked for Deputy Jalser who, at the time of the kidnapping, was president of the Legislative Assembly of Roraima.

Romano dos Anjos was kidnapped from his home on the night of October 26 of last year and found alive, with a broken arm and leg injuries, the next morning.

On September 16, six military police officers, including a colonel, and a former employee of Ale-RR were arrested in Operation Pulitzer on suspicion of involvement in the kidnapping of journalist Romano dos Anjos. The action was carried out by the Special Action Group in Combating Organized Crime (Gaeco) of the Public Ministry of Roraima and the Public Security Secretariat (Sesp).

On September 25, g1 reported that the delegate general of the Civil Police of Roraima, Herbert Amorim Cardoso, had tried to interfere in the investigations into the kidnapping of journalist Romano dos Anjos. The information was quoted in an excerpt from the representation of delegate João Luiz Evangelista.

On September 23, during a plenary session, the president of Ale-RR, Soldado Sampaio (PCdoB), stated that Jalser threatened the governor of Roraima, Antonio Denarium (PP), to block investigations into the kidnapping. The threat was later confirmed to g1 by the governor. Sampaio gave formal testimony to the Public Ministry about the statement.

Jalser Renier was appointed by delegate João Evangelista as the master of the kidnapping of the journalist Romano dos Anjos. The crime was in October 2020, in Boa Vista.

The delegate states that “as principal, the investigation identified evidence of the involvement of state deputy JALSER RENIER, President of ALE/RR at the time of the facts”.

Preliminary findings on the journalist’s kidnapping and torture pointed to a probable crime “motivated by revenge or reprisal for the journalistic approach, given that the victim carried out several attacks and criticisms of the work of the then president of the Legislative Assembly, Jalser Renier.”

“According to surveys carried out on social networks, press archives and media records in general, Romano dos Anjos became a ‘butter in the shoe’ of state congressman Jalser Renier and the journalist’s criticisms increased in the period between September and October 2020 , on radio and TV programs,” says an excerpt from the survey.

In the inquiry, the delegate affirms that Jalser Renier also led a criminal organization within the Legislative Assembly, with the participation, in large part, of military police officers knowledgeable in police techniques and police intelligence. They were crowded into the House.

The kidnapping of journalist Romano dos Anjos, 40, took place on the night of October 26th of last year. He was taken from home in his own car. The vehicle was found by police burned about an hour later.

He had his hands and feet tied with tape and was hooded by the suspects. Romano spent the night in a pasture area and slept next to a tree in the Bom Intento region, rural Boa Vista. On the morning of the 27th, he started walking and was found by an employee of Roraima Energia.

Police chief Herbert Amorim, who spoke with the journalist on the way from where he was found to the Hospital General de Roraima (HGR), said that after being abandoned by the bandits, Romano managed to remove the blindfold with his arm and release the foot.

At the HGR, he reported to doctors that he was severely beaten with sticks.

On that day, the Civil Police stated, at a press conference, that he could have been a victim of faction members. However, the police did not rule out other lines of investigation, politically motivated or because Romano was working as a journalist for a police show.

Four days after the kidnapping, the governor of Roraima, Antonio Denarium (PP), went to the Federal Police to ask the institution to investigate the crime, claiming that the journalist had cited him and a senator in his testimony to the Civil Police.

On January 28, the Federal Police in Roraima released a press release. The request for the initiation of an inquiry “was dismissed, not verifying elements that would subsidize any possible attribution of the Federal Police in the case.”

The kidnapping was investigated by the Civil Police in a task force, which extended the work for at least three times. The investigation runs in secrecy of Justice.

This year, on September 16, the Pulitzer operation was launched, where the seven investigated were arrested and 14 search and seizure orders issued by the courts were complied with.