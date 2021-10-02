Video shows collapse of 8-story residential building in India

An eight-story building collapsed shortly after being emptied in the district of Shimla, in the state of Himachal Pradesh, in India. The incident took place yesterday (30) and there is no record of injuries.

In the video, which circulates on social networks and travels the world, it is possible to see the building moving slowly as the ground gives way. The noise of the falling structure is followed by screams of astonishment from the spectators, as well as a huge cloud of dust that engulfed the surrounding areas.

India. An 8-storey building collapsed due to a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Kachighati area of ​​Shimla on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/jYSkTkyX78 — BWF Military News (@MilitaryBWF) October 1, 2021

Several of the residents’ belongings would have remained at the site and, despite the proximity to other buildings, apparently there was no immediate damage to neighboring properties, according to the British tabloid DailyMail. The publication also informs that the cause of the incident was a landslide that occurred after heavy rains in the region, a mountainous area in the north of the country.

In September of last year, a landslide caused 10 deaths in the industrial city of Bhiwandi, 40 kilometers from Mumbai. In the region, there are buildings with structures in poor condition, which increases the risk of this type of accident in rainy seasons.