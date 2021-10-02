Video shows the moment of an accident that killed 12 people in southern Bahia

A video shows the exact moment of the accident that left 12 people dead on Wednesday night (29), on the BR-101, in Eunápolis, in southern Bahia. Images circulate on social networks.

The scenes are from the internal circuit of the company Rota Transportes, responsible for the bus involved in the accident – the other vehicles are a truck and a van.

A truck’s bi-train, loaded with eucalyptus, breaks off at a curve and directly hits the bus, which was going from Itacaré to Porto Seguro. Most passengers appeared to be asleep at the time of impact. The exact time of the crash, according to the images, was 19:59. The van was also hit – the vehicle did not provide transport and was for family use.

The truck driver presented himself today to the Civil Police of Eunápolis, accompanied by lawyers. One of the defenders said yesterday, according to TV Bahia, that the driver did not stay to help the victims for fear of being lynched. He also said that the place had no phone signal.

The company that owns the truck says a mechanical problem caused the accident. “The company deeply regrets the accident that occurred. As the accident occurred due to mechanical failure, and a correct part was loosened, the circumstances will still be determined. The company is providing all the necessary support to the victims”, says the statement by Eduardo Focas Advogados, which represents Gomes Transportes.

Who are the victims who died in the accident:

Douglas Santos Silva, 45 years old, van driver

Leandro Assunção Oliveira, 40 years old, bus driver

Carlos Alberto Matheus Alves, 63 years old, pediatrician on the bus

Safira dos Santos do Nascimento, 10, student on the bus

Samiry dos Santos Nascimento, 1 year and 5 months old, bus passenger

Ana Aline dos Santos, 25, bus passenger and mother of Safira and Samiry

Maria das Dores da Silva, 66, bus passenger

Raimunda de Souza Céu, 73, teacher and bus passenger

Célia Barbosa da Silva, 63 years old, civil servant and bus passenger

Luciene Alves dos Santos, 39, maid and bus passenger

Fátima Maria Gomes Lima, 65 years old, bus passenger

Maria do Carmo de Araújo Jatobá, 65 years old, bus passenger