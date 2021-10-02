Video shows the moment of the crash between a bus and a truck transporting eucalyptus in Bahia; twelve people died | Bahia

A video circulating on social networks shows the moment when the bitrem truck, which was transporting eucalyptus trees, crashed into the bus, on the BR-101, in southern Bahia. The accident ended with 12 deaths and 22 injuries. [Veja no vídeo acima]

The accident happened on Wednesday night (29), at Km-703. The images, which are taken from cameras inside the bus, show the moment when the vehicle is hit by the eucalyptus load.

The cameras were located in front of and above the bus driver and passengers. It is also possible to see the load detaching from the bi-train truck and colliding with the vehicle. The images show that the accident happened at 19:59.

On Thursday night (30), most of the victims’ bodies had already been released from the Technical Police Department (DPT) of Eunápolis. The burials of Ana Aline dos Santos, aged 25, and her daughters, Safira Nascimento, aged 10, and Samiry Nascimento, aged 1 year and five months, who died in an embrace, took place in the southern city of Santa Cruz da Vitória. from Bahia.

Late this Friday morning (1st), the truck driver involved in the raid presented himself to the police.

Also on Thursday, one of his lawyers said the driver fled without providing help to the victims because he was afraid of being lynched by witnesses and survivors. The lawyer also detailed that the place had no cell phone signal.

The case is being investigated by the Eunápolis police station. The images from the buses’ cameras will be checked and the police will compare the record with the version presented by the suspect. There are still no details on the content of his testimony.

TV Bahia prepared a simulation of how the accident happened, based on eyewitness accounts. [Veja vídeo abaixo]

Moments after the accident, bus passengers recorded the event on video.

The images show many people standing, following the help provided by ambulances from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu).

Accident between a truck carrying eucalyptus, a bus and a van leaves twelve dead on the BR-101

Also in the video it is possible to see some wounded on the ground, waiting to be taken care of. There was a commotion in the place and pieces of eucalyptus were scattered all over the track.

The collective’s company is Rota Transportes. Through a statement, the company lamented the death of the driver and said it is providing assistance to injured passengers and the families of those who died.

After the bus was removed from the runway, it was taken to a shed. The vehicle was completely destroyed, especially in the front, where the driver’s cabin is located. [Veja vídeo abaixo]

All the glass was broken and the seats were moved out of place with the impact of the crash. In addition, the engine and body were completely twisted.

In a statement, the company from Minas Gerais, Gomes Transportes de Almenara, responsible for the truck that transported the eucalyptus, said that it deeply regrets the situation.

The company also said that the accident was caused by mechanical failure, that the circumstances are yet to be investigated and that it is providing all necessary support to the victims.

