Walt Disney Resort turns 50 and party will last 18 months – 10/01/2021 – Tourism

It was on the 1stº October 1971, exactly 50 years ago, the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando opened its gates for the first time. The celebration will have pomp and circumstance: in the resort’s parks and hotels, the “World’s Most Magical Celebration” will last 18 months.

Check out some of the news that are part of the party:

Magic Kingdom

● On the first day of the celebration, the nightly show Disney Enchantment starts, with fireworks and projections that extend from the main street of the park to Cinderella Castle. The theme song, “You Are the Magic,” was written and performed by Philip Lawrence, who began his singing career at Disney Parks and has won seven Grammys.

animal kingdom

● The Disney Kite Tails attraction will open at the Discovery River Theatre: three-dimensional kites up to 30 feet long, making evolutions in the air to the sound of Disney music, representing characters such as Simba, from “The Lion King”, and Baloo, from Mogli.

Epcot

● Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, inspired by the animated film, will open — in the scenario that simulates Gusteau’s restaurant, visitors will feel tiny, the size of a Remy mouse. The attraction is in the pavilion of France, which is being expanded.

● Debut in 1º October, the Harmonious night show. With classic Disney movie songs in the background, the show encompasses pyrotechnics, choreographed fonts, lighting effects and giant LED panels.

● The new Space 220 restaurant, in the expansion of the Mission Space pavilion, simulates a trip to the Centauri Space Station.

Cirque du Soleil

● The show “Drawn to Life” opens November 18 at Disney Springs. It is an acrobatic journey about Julie, a girl who discovers an unfinished animation left by her father, a Disney animator.

Restaurants

● The menus gain 150 new dishes, which make reference to the resort’s history, with the decoration with an iridescent shine. Commemorative items such as popcorn buckets, mugs and straws will be available at restaurants in all parks and hotels.

Shops

● They will be filled with new collections of apparel, accessories, plush toys, retro-themed decor items, collectible keepsakes and Minnie’s traditional lighted ears.

Hotels

● Disney’s Contemporary Resort’s A-frame tower rooms have been redesigned with characters from the movie “The Incredibles,” while the characters from “Moana” are the inspiration for Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.