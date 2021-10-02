Want to know what it’s like to be in a hurricane? Video made by drone shows everything!

For the first time, researchers filmed the interior of a hurricane using a special drone. The vehicle revealed the interior dynamics of Category 4 Hurricane Sam, currently over the North Atlantic. The video was captured by the “drone-sail”, which, over the sea surface, collects important scientific data to provide scientists with a complete view of one of nature’s most intense phenomena and thus improve climate projections.

Developed by Saildrone Inc. and operated in partnership with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the SD 1045 is equipped with a “hurricane wing” that acts like a sail that steers it to extremes. hurricane winds. At the moment, the drone-sail follows Hurricane Sam in the open sea and, while facing waves of up to 15 meters and winds of 193 km/h, it makes real-time records to improve the predictions of these phenomena.

(Image: Playback/Saildrone Inc./NOAA)

In fact, the SD 1045 is part of a small fleet of five sailing drones operating in the Atlantic Ocean following this year’s hurricane season in the region, collecting data 24 hours a day. In August of that year, NOAA warned of more intense phenomena as a result of global warming. Understanding their behavior well is essential to preventing disasters and even deaths.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Saildrone founder and CEO Richard Jenkins explains that the SD 1045 has reached places that no research vessel has ever been able to, sailing in the eye of the hurricane. “We are proud to have designed a vehicle capable of operating in the most extreme weather conditions on the planet,” adds Jenkins. He points out that, after conquering the Arctic and the waters around Antarctica, hurricanes are the last challenge for the equipment.

The information provided by the drone-sail is passed on to NOAA’s Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory and the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory, partners in this extensive monitoring work. Greg Foltz, a scientist at NOAA, explains that through the data, it is hoped to improve prediction models about the rapid intensification of hurricanes to provide early warning to coastal communities.

Fortunately, Hurricane Sam, while currently classified as a Category 4 phenomenon, poses no risk to the US East Coast.

Source: NOAA