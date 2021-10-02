Wesley Safadão chose vaccine to perform in the US and Mexico; MPCE exposes fraud articulator – Metro

wesley naughty, the influencer Thyane Dantas and the advisor Sabrina Brandão articulated the fraud in immunization against Covid-19 as a way to enable the singer to perform in the United States and Mexico between October and November this year. The three received the Janssen vaccine, single dose, irregularly.

For this, the former employee of Safadão, Marcelo da Silva Matos, known as Marcelo Chela, organized the receipt of the vaccine with an influential advisor in the health system. The information is from the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) and is contained in an order signed on September 30, in which the Northeast Diary had access.

The agency analyzed data from the vaccination system, documents provided by the Municipal Health Department (SMS) and monitoring images of the mall where the immunization took place.

The organized scheme for the immunization of the trio with the Janssen vaccine happened because the immunobiological is widely accepted in the two countries where Wesley Safadão has shows booked.

The singer and the advisor were scheduled for points where vaccination took place with Astrazeneca on the 8th of July this year – in the process of being approved by foreign regulatory agencies at the time. Thyane Dantas hadn’t even been scheduled for the day.

How the articulation took place

As a way to intervene in the immunization process, Marcelo Tchela called an advisor because he knew of the “influence that she had on the municipal health network in the city of Fortaleza”, as assessed by the promoters. In addition to having contacts linked to the administration of health units in the Capital, the advisor worked on the campaign of the former employee of Safadão for councilor of Fortaleza.

To combine the vaccination process, still according to the order of the MPCE, the advisor contacted a Regional III vaccine logistics sector server – where the vaccination point is. This, in turn, agreed with a local employee, who was responsible for receiving the trio on the day the singer was scheduled.

Vaccination day

Marcelo Tchela went to North Shopping Jockey with Wesley Safadão, Thyane Dantas and Sabrina Brandão on July 8th, where the advisor awaited the arrival of the trio. Wesley and Thyane stayed in the car waiting for the group’s signal to go to the vaccination center at the mall.

Marcelo Tchela is seen on surveillance cameras at the mall heading to the parking lot to look for the couple. During this interval, Sabrina was sent in the presence of the supervisor of the vaccination post, to the registration sector, without going through the screening and without checking documents. Wesley and Thyane were received by the advisor and, likewise, referred to receive the immunizing agent without checking the documents.

In the order, the prosecutors determined the notification of the trio and employees involved in the irregular vaccination scheme, in addition to requesting images from the Police System Indicative Approach (Spia) of the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense of Ceará (SSPDS). Prosecutors seek to understand the path of a specific vehicle at the time of vaccination.

O Northeast Diary contacted Marcelo Tchela to seek the position of the singer’s former employee regarding the analysis made by MPCE. THE Municipal Health Department (SMS) was also sought to explain the participation of people linked to the vaccination process with the regular immunization of the trio. This article will be updated as soon as responses are sent.

Also sought after, the singer’s defense informed that he must manifest himself as soon as he has access to the MPCE’s order.

