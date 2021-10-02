Wesley Safadão’s friend intervened so the singer could take a single dose of vaccine and be able to perform in the US and Mexico, says MP | Ceará

Investigations by the Public Ministry of Ceará indicate that the singer Wesley Safadão, his wife, Thyane Dantas, and the singer’s producer, Sabrina Tavares, had the help of a friend and former employee of the artist so that he could take the vaccine against Covid -19 from Janssen and could do shows in the United States and Mexico. The information appears in the order of the organ last Thursday (30).

The friend, according to the MP’s document, upon learning of the “need of the singer” to be vaccinated with a “widely accepted immunizer abroad” articulated himself with a network of contacts to make the vaccination viable (read more below).

Thyane Dantas cut the line for the Covid-19 vaccine on July 8, 2021. She was 30 years old and, at the time, the municipal vaccination calendar provided for application in people aged 32 years and over. Wesley Safadão and producer Sabrina Tavares were scheduled to be vaccinated on the same day at the Ceará Events Center, but they went to another vaccination station in a mall.

The case is the subject of two investigations, by the Civil Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and generated an administrative proceeding in the Municipality of Fortaleza, in which a public servant was identified and must answer for the facilitation and two outsourced workers were returned to the company. Eight people were indicted by the Civil Police.

‘Illegal, immoral and criminal’, says agency

The Public Ministry of Ceará classifies the vaccination of the three as “illegal, immoral and criminal, as investigations have revealed”. To reach the conclusion on which the order was based, the investigation analyzed images from the North Shopping Jóquei, where the three were vaccinated, as well as documents and testimonies collected.

According to the agency, there was direct action by friend and former employee Marcelo da Silva Matos, known as “Marcelo Tchela”. g1 tried to listen to Marcelo, but the calls were not answered.

“On becoming aware of the need for the singer, his wife Thyane and advisor Sabrina to be vaccinated with an immunizing agent widely accepted abroad, especially in Mexico and the United States, where the singer will perform in October and November this year , as publicly announced on their social networks, [Marcelo] decided to intervene in this process, in order to enable the application of the JANSSEN/Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those, a single dose”, says the MP

Indicted by the Civil Police

On Wednesday (29), Wesley, Thyane, Sabrina and five other people were indicted by the Civil Police of Ceará for irregularities in vaccination. The couple and five other people must answer in the state court for the crimes of embezzlement and violation of sanitary measure. According to the Civil Police, the combined sentences can reach 13 years in prison. The singer’s producer, Sabrina Tavares, was indicted only for the crime of violating health measures.

Wesley Safadão was vaccinated against Covid-19 on July 8th, in Fortaleza.

Influence on the Health Department

As the MP, Marcelo got in touch with a person who would have contacts and influence in the municipal health network in the city of Fortaleza and had already worked for Marcelo during his campaign for councilor in Fortaleza last year.

According to the investigation by the Public Ministry, she would have called a server who worked in the vaccination logistics sector of the Regional Secretariat III, where the station where the trio was illegally immunized is located.

On the day of the vaccination, the server called an outsourced Servnac who worked at the mall where the trio was vaccinated. She said she would take the three of them to be vaccinated.

Marcelo went to the mall with the three and went up with the singer’s producer for immunization; Thyane and Wesley were in the parking lot waiting for the “green light”. Upon receiving him, the couple went up in an elevator and were referred by the outsourced employee and also by the site supervisor.

The three did not go through the registry or immunization screening.

The Civil Police investigations coincided with what was found by the MPCE. In it, three civil servants from the Municipal Health Department (SMS) from Fortaleza “were responsible for the success of the trio’s vaccination”. Although without naming names, the functions and actions in the crime are those of the same characters in the ministerial investigation.

According to the police, they counted on the support and participation of two other people, who did not work in the municipal government.

Also according to the police, the three servers acted “voluntarily and deliberately, without any kind of knowledge, authorization or collusion on the part of SMS Fortaleza”.

the agents discarded the existence of payment with evidence obtained in the calculations. According to the police, the favoring went to “satisfaction of personal interests”.

The investigation opened by the City of Fortaleza to investigate the irregular vaccination of the singer’s wife was completed by the Municipal Health Department (SMS), which found irregularities in the actions of three municipal employees, a public servant and two outsourced employees of the Servnac company. The city considered that there may have been passive corruption in the case.

Wesley and Thyane denied any wrongdoing, claiming that she had received vaccines from the “xepa”, as the leftover immunization of the day became known. The City of Fortaleza denied the version, saying that there was no application of doses of “xepa” at the time they were immunized. When they were approached again, they didn’t want to comment on the matter. Producer Sabrina Tavares did not respond to questions.

How vaccination takes place in Fortaleza

In Fortaleza, residents have to register on a platform to receive the immunization, but the day and time are scheduled and communicated by the city.

Only those who are scheduled can be vaccinated on a certain day, unless they are over 30 years old or missed the vaccination because they are sick or have been vaccinated against the flu, upon proof, and even if they are within the deadline to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca.