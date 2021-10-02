where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

With no time to regret the elimination in Libertadores, Atlético-MG returns to the field this Saturday (2) and faces Internacional for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. Commander of the duel, the leader of Serie A faces the team from Porto Alegre, 7th in the table and that seeks to reach or continue placed in the G-4 of the most important competition in the country.

On the field, in addition to the three points, the two teams also defend long unbeaten streaks in Serie A: while Galo is 14 matches unbeaten, Colorado doesn’t know what it’s like to lose for 8 rounds.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Sportv and also by Première.

O UOL Score tracks the game in real time.

place and time

The clash will be played at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, and is scheduled for 9 pm (GMT)

Probable escalations

Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso, Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho, Nacho; Sasha (Savarino) and Hulk. Technician: Cuca

International: Daniel; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Victor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Patrick and Taison; Yuri Alberto. Coach: Diego Aguirre.

Referee

Luiz Flávio de Oliveira

Embezzlement

For this Saturday’s game, coach Cuca will not be able to count on strikers Diego Costa and Vargas. The first deals with a thigh injury and has no date to return; the Chilean, in turn, has a sprained ankle and is also under the care of the club’s medical department.

At Inter, Vinicius Mello and Matheus Cadorini, who are eventually part of the main squad, are not available for this match. Rodrigo Moledo has already come back from an injury, but he hasn’t been listed yet.