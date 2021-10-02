where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

Fighting point by point for position in the Brazilian Championship, Red Bull Bragantino and Corinthians face off this Saturday (2), at 19:00 (GMT), for the 23rd round of the national competition. The team from the interior of São Paulo arrives motivated after winning a place in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, while the club from Parque São Jorge tries to enter the G4 for the first time of the season.

where to watch

The match between Red Bull Bragantino and Corinthians will be broadcast on Premiere (pay-per-view). O UOL Score tracks all information about both teams in real time.

time and place

The duel between paulistas takes place at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista. The ball rolls from 19:00 (Brasilia time).

Probable escalations

Red Bull Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Fabrício Bruno and Edimar; Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo. Technician: Maurice Barbieri

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira; Roger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho.

Embezzlement

Corinthians has four confirmed casualties for the game in Bragança Paulista. Midfielder Gabriel is suspended for the third yellow card, while midfielder Ruan Oliveira and midfielder Roni are under the care of the medical department, and forward Jô was spared by the coaching staff for knee pain.

Red Bull Bragantino does not have Lucas Evangelista, spared to regain fitness after a period in the medical department.

Arbitration

Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

latest games

Red Bull Bragantino took the field on Wednesday (29) and beat Libertad, from Paraguay, by 3-1, guaranteeing a place in the final of the Copa Sudamericana. Corinthians’ last game was against Palmeiras, at Neo Química Arena, with a 2-1 victory over their rival.