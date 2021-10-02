Who is Lary Bottino from The Farm 13? · TV news

Laryssa Bottino enters A Fazenda 13 during this Friday’s party (1st). Substitute for Fernanda Medrado, the ex-MTV already has experience in reality shows, but became known even after Ariadna Arantes accused her of stealing an expensive bracelet and exchanging barbs with Anitta.

The digital influencer entered the world of fame in 2019, when she participated in the fourth edition of On Vacation with Ex Brasil, alongside ex-Fazenda Tati Dias and Jhenyfer Dulz, Bifão. She came in as Pedro Calderari’s ex and was far from having a memorable appearance.

As soon as Tati gained national repercussion, Laryssa stuck to her and started to appear in gossip profiles on social networks. But he soon left the blonde for Anitta’s house with Gui Araujo, where he spent the first months of the pandemic and handed over the end of their relationship. The two even traveled to Europe together.

It was on this same trip that the ex-MTV met Ariadna, borrowed a bracelet and never returned it. The ex-BBB, who lived in Italy, returned to Brazil and took the opportunity to publicly demand the return of the bracelet, after several unsuccessful attempts to talk to Anitta’s friend.

The bracelet’s tent earned several memes on social networks, and Laryssa even tried to launch a collection with a “replica” of the jewelry, but was prevented by the original manufacturer. Finally, the bracelet was returned, but with several damages that made Ariadna charge for a new one.

After the repercussion of the “theft”, Laryssa showed up in Game dos Clones, a relationship reality show on Prime Video that was also shown by Record. She, however, left the same way she entered: single — which earned her a place in On Vacation with Ex Brazil: Celebs 2, in which she was confined with Rico Melquiades.

Promoted to the main cast of make-out reality, the former MTV continued to be lacking. He got involved in few controversies during the program, he didn’t impose himself and he didn’t make a point of appearing. The influencer wasted, once again, the chance to show herself.

The last stage the digital influencer experienced was when she decided to exchange barbs with Anitta on social media. The funkeira accused her former best friend of approaching her out of interest, and Lary defended herself by saying that the singer always changes best friends and never needed her to get anything in life.

Bottino’s entry was confirmed by Record on Wednesday afternoon (29) and will happen live on this Friday’s program, from 22:45.